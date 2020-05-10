What Time Does The Last Dance Air On Netflix? New Episodes 7 And 8 Live Streaming Details

Michael Jordan's docu-series focusing on his final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98 was released on April 19 (April 20). Six episodes have been released since then with four more to go in the 10-part series. Fans will be graced with episodes 7 and 8 this weekend. Here are details regarding what time does The Last Dance air on Netflix and The Last Dance schedule.

Also Read | How many people watched Michael Jordan The Last Dance? Documentary's viewership numbers hit the roof

Michael Jordan The Last Dance episode 7 and 8 live streaming

Michael Jordan averaged 28.7 PPG in 1997-98 regular season, his final year with the @chicagobulls!



The Last Dance continues Sunday, May 10 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/SFmPLRpAiI — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2020

Also Read | What Time Does The Last Dance Air On Netflix? New Episodes 5 And 6 Live Streaming Details

What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix? Michael Jordan The Last Dance episode 7 and 8 live streaming

Michael Jordan The Last Dance episodes are available for international fans on Netflix a few hours after the broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 in the USA. The episodes will be available approximately four hours after the broadcast. Fans in the USA can watch the Michael Jordan documentary online on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Viewers who have paid subscriptions of services like Sling and Hulu will also be able to stream Michael Jordan The Last Dance. US fans will not have to wait after the broadcast to watch the episodes and can stream immediately.

Also Read | Has Michael Jordan The Last Dance Episode 7 leaked before official release date? Twitter fuels rumours

What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix? The Last Dance episode 7 and 8 live streaming details

Michael Jordan posted 55 PTS for the @chicagobulls in Game 4 of the 1993 NBA Finals!



The Last Dance continues Sunday, May 10 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/vmaM58AXCV — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2020

What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix? Michael Jordan The Last Dance timing

Episodes 7 and 8: Monday, May 11, 12:30 pm IST (Netflix)

Episodes 9 and 10: Monday, May 18, 12:30 pm IST (Netflix)

Also Read | Michael Jordan The Last Dance was only partially completed one day before NBA suspension: Report

Michael Jordan The Last Dance schedule: The Last Dance episode 7 and 8 live streaming

The Last Dance Episodes 7 and 8 – Sunday, May 10, 9:00 pm EST (May 11, 12:30 PM IST)

The Last Dance Episodes 9 and 10 – Sunday, May 17, 9:00 pm EST (May 18, 12:30 PM IST)

Also Read | What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix in India? The Last Dance timing