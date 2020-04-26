How To Watch The Last Dance In India? Episodes 3 And 4 Live Streaming, Schedule

ESPN's 'The Last Dance', which is based on the life of NBA legend Michael Jordan, is finally out for the fans to watch. The Last Dance revolves around Michael Jordan's illustrious career while playing for the Chicago Bulls around the late 90s. The series is based on Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls' journey of winning their sixth title in eight seasons. However, fans still have many questions related to the streaming of the series - How to watch The Last Dance in India? Is The Last Dance on Netflix India?

How to watch The Last Dance in India: The Last Dance new episodes

The Last Dance is a 10-episode mini-series and the first two episodes were released last week. ESPN have announced that they will air episodes every Sunday. The Last Dance new episodes will be released this weekend and will be available on Netflix India on Monday, April 27.

How to watch The Last Dance in India: Is The Last Dance on Netflix India?

The answer to the question 'How to watch The Last Dance in India?' is that viewers can stream the series on Netflix starting Monday, April 27.

The Last Dance new episodes: What channel is The Last Dance on?

The Last Dance airs on ESPN every Sunday with new episodes shown from 9 pm (ET). ESPN airs two episodes every Sunday. The Last Dance can also be watched on Netflix a day after the episodes air on ESPN.

How to Watch the Last Dance in India: ESPN were planning to release the series in June

The 10-part documentary was supposed to be launched in June 2020 but due to the coronavirus outbreak, ESPN decided to pre-pone the release of the series.

How to watch The Last Dance in India: The Last Dance new episodes release date (USA)

Monday, April 27 - 12:01 a.m. PT - "The Last Dance" Episodes 3 and 4 Monday, May 4 - 12:01 a.m. PT - "The Last Dance" Episodes 5 and 6 Monday, May 11 - 12:01 a.m. PT - "The Last Dance" Episodes 7 and 8 Monday, May 18 - 12:01 a.m. PT - "The Last Dance" Episodes 9 and 10

