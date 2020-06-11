When Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O'Neal Combined To Drop 62 Pts On June 10, 2001; Watch Video

On June 10, 2001, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal combined to stun Philadelphia Eagles at the First Union Center, Philadelphia to win Game 3 of the 2001 NBA Finals. Kobe Bryant, who passed away earlier this year, scored 32 points, while his strike partner, Shaquille O'Neal scored 30 points to help Lakers to a 96-91 win as well as gain a 2-1 advantage in the NBA Finals.

Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal shine as Lakers snatch an advantage in the series

Despite losing the opening game of the series at home to the Allen Iverson-led Eagles, the Lakers bounced back in Game 2 to level the series. After the two back-to-back games at the Staples Center, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers headed to Philadelphia for Game 3. While a home advantage suggested the Eagles could run away with the series, Lakers stomped their authority in the Finals with a dominating win.

The @Lakers dynamic duo was on a mission in Philly 🔥



Lakers vs. Sixers, 2001 NBA Finals Game 3 - 6pm ET on NBA TV!

With Lakers looking to win back-to-back championships, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal stepped up the task to snatch the game away from the Eagles. After a 25-25 finish to Q1, Lakers took a healthy 10 point lead to half-time, leading 55-45. A late comeback from the Eagles went in vain despite winning the final two-quarters of the game.

Philadelphia Eagles handed the advantage to the Phil Jackson's side, an advantage that the Lakers would make full use of to win the 2001 NBA championship. The Lakers went onto win Game 4 and Game 5 to win the series, helping them back-to-back titles, a feat they would better the following season by winning a three-peat.

But sticking with the pivotal Game 3 of the series, Kobe Bryant added six rebounds and three assists to complement his 30-point show. Shaqulle O'Neal was equally impressive on the night with his 30 points, 12 rebounds and three assists performance. On the opposing end, Allen Iverson continued stellar form by added 35 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Iverson was named the MVP that season.

Kobe Bryant Lakers career

Having joined the franchise in 1996, Kobe Bryant went on to lead the Lakers to five NBA championships, winning two NBA Finals MVP along the away. Bryant was also named the league's MVP in the 2007-08 season. He finished his career with 33,643 points at an average of 25 points per game.

Shaquille O'Neal: Shaq Lakers career

Switching attention to the three-time NBA Finals MVP with the Lakers, Shaquille O'Neal left the franchise in 2004 after a well-documented feud with Kobe Bryant. Shaquille O'Neal was named the NBA MVP in the 1999-20 season. After leaving the franchise, Shaquille O'Neal won his fourth NBA title and fourth NBA Finals MVP accolade in 2006 with Miami Heat. Shaquille O'Neal finished his career with 28,596 points at an average of 23.7 points per game.

