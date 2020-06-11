Damian Lillard Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant, Tupac, Jordan With His Latest Album Cover

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard dropped a new track on Soundcloud under his name Dame D.O.L.L.A called 'Blacklist'. While the track was released as a response to the ongoing protests and police brutality, the cover image also paid tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, rapper Tupac Shakur and Michael Jordan. Lillard has been vocal about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and has also participated in protests.

Damian Lillard Black Lives Matter: The new Damian Lillard album cover honours Kobe Bryant, Tupac Shakur and Michael Jordan

Damian Lillard also commented on his own post, asking fans to identify all the legends he has played a tribute to. The most prominent one being spotted was the black snake meant to honour late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. People also identified the earring meant to honour Michael Jordan. Tupac (bandana) and King Nip (crown tattoo) were other tributes people identified in the comments. Most fans were appreciative of Lillard's work, complimenting him for expressing himself through his music while also honouring legends.

Lillard's new song condemns racism, calling out racists and people who stay quiet when they can contribute to bringing change. He notes being tired of being famous and watching everyone complain while 'cops' kill a 'brother' and then get away with it. The Portland Trail Blazers star also spoke about all the ways one could support the movement now, suggesting people to support black businesses and speak up. Lillard has previously released three songs – The Letter "O" (2016), Confirmed (2017) and BIG D.O.L.L.A. (2019).

Lillard was also a part of the protest in Portland on June 4. As per reports, Lillard led the protest across Morrison Bridge as they moved towards downtown Portland. Lillard revealed that he had similar experiences to George Floyd in the past but was fortunate to survive. This was the first time Lillard attended a Floyd protest and led it.

Protests started all over the USA after 46-year-old George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25. Floyd was pronounced dead after the now-fired Derek Chauvin continued to press his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes while Floyd struggled. Chavin has now been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.