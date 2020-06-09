Bruce Lee Inspired Generations Of NBA Stars From Kobe Bryant To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Bruce Lee has seemingly inspired generations of athletes, which includes NBA stars like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Abdul-Jabbar was the first NBA legend to be influenced by Leee, drawing inspiration from his life struggles. In an interview, Abdul-Jabbar stated that Bruce Lee was influential as his teachings were about life struggles and how to overcome them. The NBA legend was one of the stars who spoke about Bruce Lee on his new documentary, Be Water, which was released this Sunday for ESPN's 30 for 30 series.

Bruce Lee documentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shares details about training with Bruce Lee

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bruce Lee met when they were starting their careers. Lee was trying to establish himself as a Hollywood star, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was still studying at UCLA. During a recent interview with ESPN after Be Water was released, Abdul-Jabbar spoke about how Lee inspired him throughout his career with his philosophy and practice and helped him secure a place in the Hall of Fame by winning six NBA titles and six NBA MVP awards. Both of them worked together for Lee's 1978 film Game of Death, where Lee wore his iconic yellow and black jumpsuit while fighting Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The film was shot in 1972 but was released five years after Lee's untimely death because of cerebral edema on July 20, 1973.

During an interview with Post, Abdul-Jabbar was asked about working with Lee, his legacy and their friendship over the years. The NBA legend called Lee a 'wonderful human being' who had 'so much more to him than just the acting'. Adul Jabbar revealed that he started watching samurai movies during his first year at college, and started studying martial arts when he wanted to find out more about them. Lee was working on Green Hornet in the USA, and Abdul-Jabbar was suggested that he should train with him.

Abdul-Jabbar stated that it was a pleasure to know Lee personally, and they found a way to work together even after Lee returned to Hong Kong and started making movies. The six-time NBA champion further added that in the USA, Lee was a 'cult hero' who was only known to people who watched his content. In China, however, Lee was a 'rock star' who 'had blown everybody away with The Big Boss' which released in 1971.

Kobe Bryant on Bruce Lee's influence

During his 2017 China tour, late NBA legend Kobe Bryant revealed that he was a fan and had watched, read and listened to everything Bruce Lee had produced. During an interview, Bryant stated that he looked up to Lee, and learned from him that 'the philosophy of jeet kune do is being able to adapt'. Kobe Bryant added that Lee taught him to have fundamental skills available all the time so one is ready to react to any situation.

The Lakers legend also talked about Lee's quality to share his knowledge while hoping that he could inspire someone through the art of fighting and teach them how to be a better person. Bryant, who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash in January, also stated that Lee helped bond generations in the NBA. He gave the example of Kyrie Irving, who called him in 2017 to ask if they could collaborate on a Bruce Lee shoe. Kobe Bryant's Bruce Lee-inspired shoe was first released in 2010, which was Irving's favourite.

LeBron James on Bruce Lee

James, who is now playing for the Lakers, used to have Bruce Lee's words posted on his locker when he played for the Miami Heat. He posted a picture on social media while mentioning Lee in the caption after joining the Lakers. During an interview with Bleacher Report, James stated that Lee's words 'resonated' with him and would help a lot of people, and 'not just people in sports'.