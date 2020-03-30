When Will NBA Resume Play? NBA Looking Into All Possible Avenues To Resume Action

The NBA suspension started on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. In their statement, the NBA mentioned that the season will be suspended indefinitely. Though no official statement has been made, the NBA suspension could extend till June or even August. As no date has been finalized, fans took to social media to ask 'when will NBA resume play?'.

When will NBA resume play? League eager to end NBA suspension

As per reports, there is a 'strong desire' among players, owners and the organization to salvage the NBA season. Even if the NBA suspension extends till September or October, no franchise is ready to move on to the next season without completing this season. However, everyone is also aware of the ever-changing nature of the coronavirus pandemic.

When will NBA resume play? NBA suspension could lead to the league clustering teams to play games

In previous statements, the NBA has stated that they are ready to consider any options in order to resume the season. One of those ideas is to play in Vegas, and use their 'sprawling casino property' as all games could be played at one location. Some have also suggested playing in the Bahamas, where ballrooms could be converted into courts for broadcast. Another possibility is to take over a college campus in the Midwest where lesser cases of the virus have been reported.

When will NBA resume play? NBA pay cut could be around 21-24% during the NBA suspension

As per reports, the NBA and the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) have a clause termed as 'Force Majeure Event' regarding major scenarios like epidemics, war or natural disaster. If the clause is triggered, an NBA pay cut could be enforced on the players. The players could miss some amount of their salary with every game they miss.

When will NBA resume play? NBA suspension could last for three months

Story includes NBA’s willingness to consider team practice facilities for games with no fans — and perhaps a unique television viewing experience. Everything’s on the table. https://t.co/sUDowk4aac — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2020

When will NBA resume play? NBA players to not get paid after April

The NBA informed teams that league will provide "additional guidance" on the April 15 payment date, per memo today. Force Majeure language in CBA allows for a percentage of contracts to be withheld in extreme circumstances. It isn't a surprise NBA would wait on April 15 date. https://t.co/eTmCNL0UH5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 21, 2020

When will NBA resume play? NBA players with coronavirus

Along with Rudy Gobert, there are 10 NBA players with coronavirus – Donovan Mitchell, Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood, Kevin Durant and three Brooklyn Nets players, two LA Lakers players and Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart. As per recent statements made, Smart, Gobert and Mitchell were cleared of coronavirus. Durant has also been recovering slowly and is doing 'good', according to Quinn Cook. Though there is no official statement, Wood has also reportedly been cleared of the virus.

