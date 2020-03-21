NBA Players Might Not Get Paid Beyond April 1 During Ongoing Suspension: Report

According to recent NBA reports, the NBA will be paying their players on April 1 instead of the usual April 15 date. The Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) has a clause named the 'Force Majeure Event' clause which covers various scenarios like epidemics that the NBA could trigger in times of a 'worst-case scenario'. Other than an epidemic, it is a war or a natural disaster could trigger the clause.

Also read | NBA salary: Players could reportedly lose 21-24% salary due to NBA suspension

NBA salary: NBA might not pay the players on April 15

The NBA informed teams that league will provide "additional guidance" on the April 15 payment date, per memo today. Force Majeure language in CBA allows for a percentage of contracts to be withheld in extreme circumstances. It isn't a surprise NBA would wait on April 15 date. https://t.co/eTmCNL0UH5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 21, 2020

Also read | NBA coronavirus: LeBron James quarantine experience shared by Lakers star himself on Instagram

NBA salary: League will provide additional guidance on April 15

If the NBA uses the 'Force Majeure' clause, the NBA players will loose 1/92.6 of their paycheck for every game they miss. After the NBA suspended all league activities on March 11, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated that the NBA suspension will extend for at least a month. However, as per the CDC's recommendation, people are to avoid public gatherings of 50 or people.

As a result, the NBA is likely to return in June or later. As COVID-19 cases in the USA are on a rise, playing NBA games without fans is also a slim possibility as a game has players, coaches and staff in attendance.

Also read | Two Lakers players test positive for COVID-19; team confirms both are asymptomatic

NBA salary: NBA increases credit line to $1.2 billion

If the NBA return in June, the season could extend till August. Some reports also hint at the NBA cancelling the entire season. As the NBA suspension affects both the owners and players, the NBA has also expanded the NBA credit line to $1.2 billion in order to help the league deal with all the expenses throughout the extended NBA shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read | NBA coronavirus: Nuggets coronavirus update: One team member tests positive for COVID-19