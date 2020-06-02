Who Is Amy Hunter? Michael Jordan's '20-page Letter' For Hunter Sold At $25k?

A 20-page, handwritten love letter written by NBA legend Michael Jordan was sold reportedly sold at an auction for a whopping $25,703 on Sunday. The Michael Jordan love letter was written for actress and model Amy Hunter in 1989 just ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals against Detroit Pistons. Thanks to the letter, Jordan's personal life is once again being discussed by his fans. Naturally, one of the most asked queries is 'Who is Amy Hunter?'

A 20-page handwritten Michael Jordan love letter, which sold six years ago for $2,560, sold early this morning for $25,703 in @IconicAuctions sale pic.twitter.com/rOs3X7zzQe — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 31, 2020

Also Read | The Last Dance Draws Criticism From Michael Jordan's Bulls Teammates After Series Finale

Who is Amy Hunter?

A native of Boston, Massachusetts, Amy Hunter is an actress and model. She is known for her role in American crime drama series, Pacific Blue, where she played the lead role of officer Jamie Strickland between 1998 and 2000. She has appeared in numerous television series and also boasts some notable movies in her resume. She worked with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the 2002 film, The Scorpion King, and with Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Garner in the 2007 film, The Kingdom. Amy Hunter is known for her work in theatre as well as for her modelling projects for brands like Miller, Chevrolet and Reebok.

Who is Amy Hunter? Amy Hunter husband

Amy Hunter married Tony Cornelius, son of late-producer Don Cornelius. They met when Hunter was made an appearance as a guest host on Soul Train. Hunter and Tony Cornelius have a daughter, Christina Marie. The couple is now divorced. As of now, it remains unknown if Hunter is dating anybody.

Also Read | Karl Malone Gives A Striking Response On 1998 NBA Finals Encounter Against Michael Jordan

Amy Hunter and Michael Jordan love letter

The 20-page love letter was postmarked from Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 11, 1989. However, according to the description provided by the auction house, Iconic Auctions, Jordan wrote the letter months earlier. He wrote the letter on stationery from the Guest Quarters Suite Hotel in Troy, Michigan, where Jordan and the Bulls stayed during the 1989 Eastern Conference Finals.

As per reports, at the time when Michale Jordan wrote the letter to Hunter, she was around 23 years old and lived in New York. It is also said - which the letter apparently confirms - that Michael Jordan was deeply in love with Amy Hunter, but was forced to break off his love affair after he discovered, his then-girlfriend, Juanita Vanoy, was pregnant with his child.

"Upon learning of Vanoy's pregnancy, Jordan abruptly ended his affair with Hunter. While Jordan ultimately decided to do what was best for his image and proceed with planning to marry the mother of his child, he had apparently fallen deeply in love with Amy Hunter and, based on the content of this letter, had a difficult time grappling with his decision for quite some time," Iconic Auctions described the letter.

At the time he wrote the letter, Michael Jordan was just two months away from marrying Juanita Vanoy, whom he met in 1985. Jordan and Vanoy already had a son, Jeffrey, who was born in November 1988. The couple would have two more children, Marcus and Jasmine. Michael Jordan divorced Juanita Vanoy in 2006.

Also Read | Who is Amy Hunter? Michael Jordan's Love Letter To Amy Hunter Sells For $25,703 At Online Auction, Michael Jordan Girlfriends

Michael Jordan love letter fetches in record bid

Thanks to the success of his documentary, The Last Dance, Jordan's personal and game memorabilia are once again in demand among collectors. Since the release of his documentary, his rookie card was sold for $97,200 while one of his game-worn jerseys raked in $288,000. The love letter in discussions was initially sold by Amy Hunter to a private collector. Then in 2014, it was sold again for around $2,560.

Also Read | Who is Amy Hunter? Michael Jordan Girlfriends: Jordan's '89 Letter Up For Auction Was A Love Letter To Amy Hunter