NBA Fan Ejected From Lakers Game For Holding Up ‘LeBron Is A Racist, Narcissist’ Shirts

Only a limited number of Cavs fans were allowed into the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to attend Monday night’s NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, one of them was kicked out by security for holding up T-shirts with messages that attempted to throw shade at Lakers superstar LeBron James. The T-shirts had several messages which aimed insults at the former Cavaliers star, including one that read: "LeBron is a racist".

Lakers vs Cavaliers highlights: NBA fan ejected from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for aiming offensive insults at LeBron James

According to a report from Cleveland.com, a 49-year-old man was ejected from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday prior to the game between the Cavs and the Lakers. The Cavs fan targeted LeBron by holding up T-shirts with offensive slogans and reports suggest that the man's conduct went far beyond the usual heckling that superstar players like James encounter on the road. Cavs General Manager Kobe Altman and several team employees and players pointed out the fan to the security in the arena.

BREAKING: A Cavs fan was kicked out during the Cavs/Lakers game on Monday for holding up T-Shirts that bashed LeBron James.



Shirts read: “LeBron is a racist,” “LeBron is a narcissist,” “Gloria Goes West, Starring LBJ.”



The 49-year-old man was kicked out by security & police. pic.twitter.com/muHN5JouN6 — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) January 29, 2021

The man reportedly held up T-shirts that read: “LeBron is a racist”, “LeBron is a narcissist”, “Gloria Goes West. Starring LBJ as king narcissist”, an apparent reference to the four-time NBA champion's mother, Gloria James. Reports claim that security guards at the arena then confronted the man who was sitting behind one of the baskets on the lower level of the arena. They asked him to reveal the shirts to determine if he violated the fan’s code of conduct.

It is believed that the Cavs fan was aggressive and initially refused to show the T-shirts he had brought along before the officials asked him to leave the arena. The man initially refused to leave and five times tried to run back into the stadium before officers warned him of arrest for trespassing. At the end of the night, there were no charges pressed against the man.

Despite the heckling, LeBron was at his sumptuous best against his former team. The Lakers superstar led the way for his side with season-high 46 points on 19-of-26 shooting, eight rebounds and six assists and got the last laugh, as the Lakers won the contest 115-108.

Image Credits - LeBron James Instagram