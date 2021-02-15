Who Is Klay Thompson's Girlfriend Laura Harrier? Net Worth And Career Of American Actress

Klay Thompson, usually private regarding his personal matters, has been dating actress Laura Harrier since 2018. Despite various breakup rumours, the couple is still dating – determined to keep off-camera. Thompson is currently injured (Achilles) and is missing his second straight NBA campaign.

Klay Thompson girlfriend: Who is Klay Thompson dating?

As per reports, Klay Thompson and Laura Harrier met in 2018. Before that, Thompson was dating model Carleen Henry, who he broke up with due to reported privacy issues as she had shared too much information about their relationship. Both Thompson and Laura Harrier like to keep things private and have been spotted together multiple times.

The couple reportedly broke up in mid-2019 but got back together in July. Some reports claimed that the Warriors star allegedly cheated on Harrier. As per Marca, Harrier also described their relationship as 'abusive' in 2020.

Klay Thompson Valentine's Day

The three-time NBA champion posted a quite unexpected Valentine's Day post on Instagram. Thompson and his friend Jack Ward went on a boat ride on Sunday, sailing into the Pacific Ocean. The Warriors star posted multiple photos of his trip on Instagram, which fans seemed to love. He also quoted Jackie Moon (Semi-Pro, 2008) in the caption.

“Happy Valentine’s Day. ELE. Everybody Love EVERYBODY," Thompson wrote. Fans loved Thompson's photos, where the 31-year-old lay on his boat while looking up at the gloomy sky. "Thompson is looking for his own Disney princess Ariel at sea," one fan wrote, many just happy to see Thompson happy and at peace.

You can tell it’s killing Klay not to be out there pic.twitter.com/QFGBZKGwDT — Whitley Sandretto (@WSandretto) February 14, 2021

Many ended up referring to the Warriors 117-134 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday (Sunday IST), where the Splash Brother had been visibly frustrated. At one point, Thompson also picks up a seat cover, before throwing it away in frustration. Thompson, who last played in the 2019 NBA Finals, looked like he could not wait and go play for the team.

Laura Harrier net worth

As per superstarsbio.com, Harrier is currently worth $200,000. However, some sites have also quoted her worth at $500,000. The 30-year-old started modelling when she was 17 and is best known for her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth details are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the net worth figures.

(Image credits: Klay Thompson, Laura Harrier Instagram)