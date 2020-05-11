Who Is Michael Jordan's Best Friend George Koehler? How Did The Two Meet?

The Last Dance docu-series has been all over the news on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown. The 10-part series gives fans an insight into the life of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and his final seasons in the NBA with the Eastern Conference giants. Recently, The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 released this past weekend and touched upon how Michael Jordan and George Koehler struck up a solid friendship.

Michael Jordan best friend George Koehler? How did Michael Jordan and George Koehler meet?

It's no secret that Michael Jordan was one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA during his heydeys. The six-time NBA champion has accolades filled to the brim in his career also he also has a peculiar story on how he met with 'best friend' George Koehler. In the new episodes of The Last Dance, Michael Jordan best friend George Koehler enters the frame.

George Koehler owned a limousine service in 1984 and explained how he was regularly waiting outside O'Hare Airport to pick up a passenger. After waiting for over 45 minutes, the last person to exit the airport gates was 21-year old Michael Jordan, just drafted by the Chicago Bulls. George Koehler offered to drive Michael Jordan anywhere he wanted for only $30 considering the youngster was a newbie in the city of Chicago. Michael Jordan handed the driver a $50 bill and told Koehler to 'keep the change'. Koehler handed Jordan his business card if the superstar needed a chauffeur and a strong bond developed.

1984: George Koehler went to the airport to pick up a passenger who never showed up. A guy named Michael Jordan just got off the plane & needed a ride. George charged him $30 & has been by his side ever since 💯 #TheLastDance



pic.twitter.com/sgs8W0k2Iu — Jumpman History (@HistoryJumpman) May 11, 2020

Michael Jordan best friend George Koehler: Michael Jordan and George Koehler fight

On June 5, 1992, having helped the Bulls to the NBA Championship, George Koehler spoke to Chicago Tribune and proclaimed himself as the 'best friend' and 'personal assistant' of Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan and George Koehler were involved in quite a few scuffles through the years considering the hot-heated, perfectionist Jordan needed to blow off some steam from time to time. Despite chauffering Jordan on a consistent basis, there were some incidents when things would get a bit out of control between the pair but they always seemed to reconcile.

On one occasion, George Koehler arrived an hour late to pick up Michael from his home and the Bulls icon was furious. When Jordan didn't take Koehler's advice to 'lighten up', the two were involved in a melee. However, soon after their mini-fights, the duo would lay on the floor, laughing at each other although Koehler would come off a lot worse, per The Last Dance revelations.

