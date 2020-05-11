Where Was Michael Jordan During The Last Dance Shooting? MJ Didn't Allow Crew At Home

During every episode of The Last Dance, we see Michael Jordan opening up on different moments of his legendary NBA career to the filming crew. From his relationship with long-time teammate Scottie Pippen to discussing the animosity towards then Bulls GM Jerry Klause, Jordan revealed several unheard stories to The Last Dance director Jason Hehir and his crew. While viewers might believe the interview for the documentary was shot from Michael Jordan's house, Jason Hehir revealed it was in fact not Jordan's house and was just rented for the purpose of the interview.

The Last Dance shooting venue: Where was The Last Dance filmed?

According to Insider, the house which mostly appeared during the interview is worth over $1 billion but does not belong to the NBA legend. Jason Hehir revealed to the publication that Michael Jordan refused the idea of conducting the filming for the documentary in his house as he wanted to keep the inside details of his home private. Instead, Jason Hehir, who has been inside Michael Jordan's luxurious mansion in Jupiter, Florida, said he was forced to look for places that would bear resemblance to Jordan's home.

The Last Dance director Jason Hehir further revealed that a total of three houses were rented for The Last Dance shooting venue as per Michael Jordan's schedule and location. The one that prominently featured in the documentary was one of the houses which had floor-to-ceiling windows and showcased an ocean view in the background. Hehir also admitted that he tried to interview Jordan on the plane when Jordan made a trip for a Nike meeting. However, the Bulls legend was not on board with that idea.

The Last Dance shooting venue similar to the Michael Jordan house?

Despite not being filmed in his house, the rented houses were from the same area where Jordan actually lived in Jupiter, Florida. Hehir said two of the houses were owned by friends of the production team. The Last Dance director said the people were quick to open their doors for filming when they came to know Michael Jordan would be visiting their house.

Michael Jordan's real house in Jupiter is a 3-acre, 28,000-square-foot mansion inside The Bear's Club golf course resort. It reportedly features 11 bedrooms, a dedicated workout facility with a basketball court. Back in 2016, the lavish mansion was valued at $12.4 million.

