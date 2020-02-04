Union Budget
Watch Paul George Of The Clippers Take Brutal Elbow To The Face From DeMar DeRozan

Basketball News

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George recently took a massive elbow to the face from San Antonio Spurs' shooting guard DeMar DeRozan. Watch the video.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paul George

Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers) has had many injuries during the 2019-20 NBA season. Fortunately for him, he was able to dodge a bullet during their game against the San Antonio Spurs. The NBA All-Star took a brutal elbow to his face from San Antonio Spurs' shooting guard DeMar DeRozan during the game that was held on Monday.

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard And Paul George's Joint Net Worth, Clippers Salaries And NBA Careers So Far

It did not turn out to be a major blow since Paul was able to quickly make his return and knock down the ensuing free-throws.

Also Read | Paul George Calls Kobe Bryant His Michael Jordan; Kawhi Leonard Speaks On Special Connect

Paul George awarded a free throw post the incident

After the incident took place, Paul George was given free-throws as the officials punished DeRozan.

Also Read | Paul George Considers Changing His Jersey Number From 13 To 24 In Honour Of Kobe Bryant

However, the contact that took place between the two players was clearly accidental since DeMar DeRozan was looking to to go up for a tough shot in the paint. Nonetheless, the officials probably felt otherwise as they rewarded the Clippers. The LA Clippers can now breathe a collective sigh of relief as the injury didn't turn out to be a serious one. The last thing the Clippers need right now is another setback.

Paul George has several feathers to his cap. He has appeared in the NBA All-Star team six times.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Spurs Look For Suitors In Order To Trade DeMar DeRozan In February

Image credits: Instagram | Tomer Azarly

Published:
COMMENT
