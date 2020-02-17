NBA All-Star 2020 LIVE: Chris Paul Posts First Dunk Since 2015-16 Season, Fans Bamboozled

During the NBA All-Star 2020 game, Chris Paul was on the receiving end of an all-oop dunk. Russell Westbrook, who was traded to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, passed him the ball. Paul soared over Joel Embiid, scoring for Team LeBron. Chris Paul, who will turn 35 this year, has not dunked in the NBA regular season since 2015-16.

NBA All-Star 2020 live: Chris Paul posts alley oop dunk over Joel Embiid

Chris Paul dunk over Dwight Howard in 2006

NBA All-Star 2020 live: Chris Paul dunk was possible due to his vegan diet

I spent 5 minutes talking to Chris Paul about the benefits of his plant-based diet the other day. He gave you an example on that dunk. He couldn't get up like that a couple years ago. He said he hasn't had to ice his knees all season. — J.A. Adande (@jadande) February 17, 2020

Chris Paul alley oop👀slam !

He’s vegan. I’m considering going vegan now too. pic.twitter.com/q7jisJDyVy — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) February 17, 2020

Imagine considering going vegan because Chris Paul can dunk again #FireGarPax — Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick) February 17, 2020

After his dunk, Chris Paul admitted that his vegan diet has helped his health and athleticism. He revealed that he was unable to lift up his body before, and has been working on it. This season, Paul has not needed to ice his knees even once.

NBA All-Star 2020 live: Twitter reacts to Chris Paul’s alley oop

😱 WHAT JUST HAPPENED? 😱@CP3 on the receiving end of an alley-oop dunk ‼️ pic.twitter.com/n7acfACevH — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 17, 2020

I really didn't know Chris Paul could still dunk. His last one in a game was in 2015-16, per @bball_ref. And he threw it down with two hands easy! — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 17, 2020

This is the first alley-oop dunk of @CP3's entire CAREER, including regular season and playoffs 😱



(via @okcthunder)pic.twitter.com/53flnhleIi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 17, 2020

didn’t know chris paul could do that. — bomani (@bomani_jones) February 17, 2020

