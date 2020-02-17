The Debate
NBA All-Star 2020 LIVE: Chris Paul Posts First Dunk Since 2015-16 Season, Fans Bamboozled

Basketball News

During the NBA All-Star 2020 game, Chris Paul was on the receiving end of an all-oop dunk. Houston Rockets Russell Westbrook passed him the basketball.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai
chris paul

During the NBA All-Star 2020 game, Chris Paul was on the receiving end of an all-oop dunk. Russell Westbrook, who was traded to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, passed him the ball. Paul soared over Joel Embiid, scoring for Team LeBron. Chris Paul, who will turn 35 this year, has not dunked in the NBA regular season since 2015-16.

Also read | Chris Paul's insane nutmeg against Rockets prompts hilarious tweet from LeBron James

NBA All-Star 2020 live: Chris Paul posts alley oop dunk over Joel Embiid

Also read | Luka Doncic 'absolutely warrants' MVP consideration, Chris Paul backs Doncic's MVP charge

Chris Paul dunk over Dwight Howard in 2006

NBA All-Star 2020 live: Chris Paul dunk was possible due to his vegan diet

After his dunk, Chris Paul admitted that his vegan diet has helped his health and athleticism. He revealed that he was unable to lift up his body before, and has been working on it. This season, Paul has not needed to ice his knees even once.

Also read | Shreyas Iyer meets Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia ahead of NBA All-Star 2020 live

NBA All-Star 2020 live: Twitter reacts to Chris Paul’s alley oop

Also read | Chris Paul's insane nutmeg against Rockets prompts hilarious tweet from LeBron James

Published:
COMMENT
