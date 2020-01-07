Zion Williamson Scores Scary Dunk After Being Cleared To Participate In 5-on-5s

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson might soon make his debut for the team. The team shared a video on Williamson practising in Twitter and added the word 'soon' as a caption. According to NBA reports, Williamson has been cleared for 5 on 5 practice with the players. Last week, he had been practising 3 on 3 with coaches and even 4 on 4 before the Jazz vs Pelicans game on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). Williamson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on October 21, 2019. The estimated recovery period for the player was around 6-8 weeks.

Also read | NBA News: New Orleans Pelicans to open season without Zion Williamson

NBA 2019-20: Zion Williamson might 'soon' make New Orleans Pelicans debut

Zion returned to practice today.



Getting back to form.



(via @DruProductions)pic.twitter.com/ZXsGy506RO — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 7, 2020

Also read | Zion Williamson steps up recovery, watch the Pelicans No. 1 draft pick shoot hoops

NBA reports also confirmed that Zion Williamson's meniscus injury has healed completely and the Pelicans want him on the court for some time before he finally makes his debut with the team. In December 2019, Zion had been cleared for light shooting. Head coach Alvin Gentry did not specify a fixed return date for Zion Williamson. The Pelicans also want Williamson to practice with the team before his debut, which could be around late January.

Also read | Zion Williamson admits Pelicans are 're-teaching him to walk and run' in injury rehab

After the Pelicans used their top pick to select Zion Williamson, he was probably the most anticipated rookie since LeBron James. Williamson averaged at 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks in 33 games for the Duke in the NCAA. Williamson had dealt with some minor knee problems last year. During summer league, the rookie player only lasted for eight minutes. The team had withdrawn him as a precautionary measure to avoid further harm. After a knee sprain during a game, Zion Williamson also missed time for Duke. The sprain was caused due to his sneaker falling apart.

Also read | Zion Williamson reacts adorably after Lonzo Ball gifts him personalised Xbox for Xmas