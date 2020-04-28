Zion Williamson's Mother Urged Him To Watch Films Of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson has impressed in the limited time he has played for the Pelicans over the course of the 2019-20 season. Zion Williamson was injured during the first half of the season but made a strong impact in the second half after making his NBA debut on January 22, 2020, in a 121–117 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Zion Williamson played 18 minutes and finished with 22 points and 7 rebounds, scoring 17 consecutive points in 3:08 minutes during the fourth quarter. Zion Williamson became the first teenager in NBA history to score 20+ points in 10 consecutive games earlier this year.

Also Read | Dennis Rodman contract: How much money did the Bulls star make alongside Michael Jordan?

Zion Williamson is following Michael Jordan's footsteps

Highest scoring seasons in less than 30 MPG (in order):

'20 Zion Williamson - 23.6 PPG

'90 Ricky Pierce - 23.0 PPG

'86 Michael Jordan - 22.7 PPG

'89 Eddie Johnson - 21.5 PPG

'85 George Gervin - 21.2 PPG pic.twitter.com/9BVPZw3kRH — Basketballismyreligion (@bball_religion) April 23, 2020

Also Read | Why did Doug Collins leave the Bulls? Former NBA coach's career & bond with Michael Jordan

Zion Williamson's mother urged son to watch films of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan

In an interview with TNT’s Ernie Johnson, Pelicans star Zion Williamson revealed how his mother asked him to watch films of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan for inspiration. The ACC Rookie of the Year was quoted as saying "When I started watching Mike, it was just, even though I wasn't alive when he was doing those things, it just captured me. Everything he did was just incredible. His highlights are like, 'Man, somebody was doing all that?' And the way he flew through the air, dunked on pretty much anybody, his midrange shot, his playmaking, his defensive ability -- everything he brought to the table. And the one thing he said that really stands out to me is, he plays like somebody's watching him for the first time, and he doesn't want to disappoint."

Also Read | Zion Williamson becomes part of third lawsuit regarding exclusive marketing rights

Also Read | Magic Johnson opens up on the moment he shared with Michael Jordan after 1991 NBA finals

Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance ratings break viewership records

JUST IN: ESPN’s The Last Dance averaged 6.1M viewers on Sunday night for its first two episodes.



That’s the most for an ESPN documentary. — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) April 20, 2020

Also Read | Michael Jordan one of the greatest entertainers of all time, says Magic Johnson