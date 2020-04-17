Zion Williamson Becomes Part Of Third Lawsuit Regarding Exclusive Marketing Rights

New Orleans Pelicans' star rookie Zion Williamson has been named in a lawsuit regarding his exclusive marketing rights. Gaming law and sports attorney Daniel Wallach tweeted about the news on Thursday (Friday IST). This is the third lawsuit connected with Williamson's marketing rights.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Ja Morant over Zion Williamson as his Rookie of the Year

Zion Williamson lawsuit: Third Zion Williamson lawsuit regarding exclusive marketing rights

Plaintiff, a former collegiate basketball player, alleges in a new lawsuit that “he delivered in every way possible” and was “instrumental in Zion signing a contract with Prine Sports in April 2019.” pic.twitter.com/Sjn9b2n5pn — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) April 17, 2020

Also read | Luka Doncic vs Zion Williamson duel lights up Mavs' thrilling OT win against Pelicans

Zion Williamson lawsuit: Former basketball player files third Zion Williamson lawsuit

Plaintiff, a former collegiate basketball player, alleges in a new lawsuit that “he delivered in every way possible” and was “instrumental in Zion signing a contract with Prine Sports in April 2019.” pic.twitter.com/Sjn9b2n5pn — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) April 17, 2020

Also read | Zion Williamson slams 2 FIERY dunks in 30 seconds against Timberwolves: Watch

According to Wallach, a Louisiana man reportedly introduced Williamson to Prime Sports Marketing president Gina Ford. They had an agreement for 5 percent of all compensation, which he says he never received. The plaintiff stated that he has 'delivered in every way possible' and was important when he signed with Prima Sports in 2019.

In 2019, there were reports on Ford and Prime Sports Marketing countersuing Williamson accusing him of breaching a contract. Williamson had originally filed a lawsuit to end the five-year deal he made with Prime Sports while seeking $100 million in 'punitive damages'. Here is the Zion Williamson shoe deal, Zion Williamson net worth and Zion Williamson salary.

Also read | Zion Williamson breaks multiple NBA records despite Pelicans' loss to Lakers

Zion Williamson shoe deal: Details of the Zion Williamson shoe deal and Zion Williamson net worth

Though unverified, Williamson's current net worth is $8 million according to Wealthy Gorilla. In 2019, he signed a $73 million shoe deal with Nike's Michael Jordan brand. The deal is for a period of seven years and is the biggest rookie shoe deal since LeBron James in 2003. Zion Williamson'ss salary for the 2019-20 season is a reported $9,757,440. By the 2023-24 season, Williamson will reportedly earn $17,595,262.