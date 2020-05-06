Wilt Chamberlain's NBA Record That Michael Jordan Nor Kobe Bryant Could Ever Come Close To

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are widely regarded as two of the best players in NBA history. The duo has a combined 11 NBA championships and shares countless records among themselves. Despite being considered modern-day legends in the game of basketball, with respect to dominating individual performances, they still fall short of another NBA legend, Wilt Chamberlain.

Wilt Chamberlain NBA career: Wilt Chamberlain record leaves Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant behind

Having started his career in the late-1950s, Wilt Chamberlain soon became of the best players in the NBA. Chamberlain played for Harlem Globetrotters, Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors (Philadephia 76ers) and Los Angeles Lakers between 1958 and 1973. While Chamberlain's record of being the sole player in NBA history to score 100 points is commonly known, one of his records doesn't seem like breaking anytime soon.

The 7-foot-1 star was considered to be an offensive monster and holds the record for the most 50-point games in NBA history. In his 14-year career, Chamberlain breached the 50-point a whopping 118 times, which is almost four times the next best, Michael Jordan. The Chicago Bulls legend comes in at second with 31 50-point games under his belt. Kobe Bryant follows with 25 fifty-point games to his name.

Despite being the third-highest points scorer in NBA history, LeBron James fails to make it to the to five as he only has 12 50-point games to boast. Houston Rockets star, James Harden follows Kobe Bryant closely with 23 games where he scored 50 points or more.

Wilt Chamberlain NBA career

Wilt Chamberlain ranks seventh in the NBA all-time scoring list with 31,419 points. This is nearly 7,000 less than Kareen Abdul-Jabbar, who takes the top spot. However, Abdul-Jabbar just has 10 50-point games to his name as opposed to Chamberlain's staggering 118. The majority of Chamberlain's 50 point games came between 1960-65 when he was at the peak of his career playing for the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors.

The 1961/62 NBA season saw Chamberlain finish the regular season with 50.4 points per game, another record under Chamberlain's name. Wilt Chamberlain also holds the record for the most rebounds in a match with 55.

Wilt Chamberlain record: 100-point game

On March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain entered the history books for being the first (and only) player to breach the 100-point mark in a single game. As fans at the Hershey Sports Arena, Pennsylvania, witnessed in shock, Chamberlain single-handedly dismantled an already struggling New York Knicks. The game ended at 169-147 and Chamberlain amassed 100 points, 25 rebounds and 2 assists.

Chamberlain completed 36 of his 63 attempts from the field and scored successfully in 28 free throws from 32 attempts. A two-time NBA champion, Chamberlain won the NBA MVP award four times in his career and swooped the NBA FInals MVP in 1972. Chamberlain retired in 1973, which paved the way for Kareen Abdul-Jabbar to dominate the big stage.

