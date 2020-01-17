Giannis Antetokounmpo Eclipses Wilt Chamberlain Record; Set To Record Highest Ever PER

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the face of the franchise since 2013. He has played a vital role in helping his team post the best record in NBA this season. 'The Greek Freak' is a combination of size, speed and also ball-handling skills, which makes him impossible to stop. Antetokounmpo had a great 2018-19 season, where he was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season for an impressive stats in points (27.7), rebounds (12.5) and assists (5.9) per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo eclipses Wilt Chamberlain

The 'Greek Freak' continues his impressive form from the last season and has achieved another milestone in the current season. According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Giannis Antetokounmpo is also on track to post the highest player efficiency rating (PER) in NBA history. Ahead of the game against Boston Celtics, Antetokounmpo had boasted a 33.4 PER, which is a little higher than the 31.82 PER recorded by Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain during the 1962-63 season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats

Coming into the game against Celtics, Giannis ranked first in defensive rating (96.4), defensive win shares (3.1) and total box plus-minus (12.6) while ranking second in value over replacement player (4.4) and total win shares (7.8). He also averaged 30 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is currently shooting over 33% from beyond the arc.

Bucks vs Celtics highlights

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to victory with 32 points and 17 rebounds, while Khris Middleton scored 23, Brook Lopez chipped in with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 4 blocks. For Boston Celtics, Kemba Walker scored a game-high 40 points and 11 rebounds, while Marcus Smart chipped in with 24 points. The Bucks (37-6) will next play Brooklyn Nets, while the Celtics (27-13) will play three games at home starting with the Phoenix Suns.

