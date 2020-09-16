WLO Vs GTK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Live

Anwil Wloclawek (WLO) are all set to take on GTK Gliwice (GTK) in their week five game in the Polish Basketball League. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST on September 16 at the Hala Mistrzów in Poland. Here is our WLO vs GTK Dream11 prediction, WLO vs GTK Dream11 team and WLO vs GTK Dream11 top picks.

WLO vs GTK Dream11 prediction: Match preview

So far, Anwil Wloclawek have played three games, of which they have won one and lost two. They currently occupy the No. 8 spot in the table. In their last 5 games, their record has been WLWLL. This includes a Polish Basketball Supercup final loss to Stelmet last month. After their close defeat at the hands of table-toppers Stelmet, Anwil Wloclawek will look to make a strong start to this season and go all the way. They also have a head to head of 3-0 against Gliwice.

Meanwhile, GTK Gliwice have played 3 matches, of which they have won two and lost one. They sit in seventh place, just one spot above tonight's opponents. In their last five matches, their record has been LLWWL. This includes two games from the Alpe Adria Cup that the side lost by forfeit. After ending last season in 13th, GTK Gliwice have bounced back this year. They will hope to consolidate their strong start with a win against Anwil Wloclawek.

Also Read | Indian-American Appointed NBA Basketball Assistant Coach For Memphis Team

WLO vs GTK Dream11 prediction: Starting lineups

Anwil Wloclawek probable starting lineup

Deishuan Booker, Garlon Green, Krzysztof Sulima, Przemyslaw Zamojski, Ivica Radic

From the bench

Walerij Lichodiej, Adrian Bogucki, Tre Bussey, Artur Mielczarek

GTK Gliwice probable starting lineup

Joshua Perkins, Terry Henderson Jr, Kacper Radwanski, Martin Krampelj, Jordon Varnado

From the bench

Mateusz Szlachetka, Daniel Golebiowski, Szymon Szymanski

Also Read | Bam Adebayo's Epic Block Sets Twitter Ablaze As Miami Heat Win Game 1 Vs Celtics In OT

WLO vs GTK Dream11 team

Deishuan Booker, Joshua Perkins (PG)

Przemyslaw Zamojsk (SG) (SP)

Garlon Green, Jordon Varnado (SF)

Walerij Lichodiej, Martin Krampelj (PF)

Szymon Szymanski (C)

Also Read | Vanessa Bryant Slams LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva For Asking LeBron To Match $175k Reward

WLO vs GTK Dream11 prediction

According to our WLO vs GTK Dream11 prediction, Anwil Wloclawek will shake off their rough start to win the match.

Note: The WLO vs GTK Dream11 prediction and WLO vs GTK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WLO vs GTK Dream11 team and WLO vs GTK Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Doc Rivers Beomes First Coach To Blow 3-1 Lead THRICE As Clippers Choke Series Vs Nuggets

Image Credits: Anwil Wloclawek Twitter