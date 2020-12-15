WNBA Players Support High School Hoopers Suspended For Wearing BLM Shirts During Training

Years ago, LeBron James and Kevin Durant were asked to "shut up and dribble" by FOX News host Laura Ingraham for speaking against Donald Trump. Now, as the Black Lives Matter movement gained attention these past few months, supporters referred to the phrase frequently, asking NBA and WNBA stars– who dedicated their game to the cause – to only focus on their sport.

WNBA players support high school girls suspended for wearing Black Lives Matter shirts during warm-up

This morning, @WNBA players are standing in solidarity with two high school student-athletes from American Heritage School (Delray Boca) in Florida, after the institution suspended a game yesterday because they wore #BlackLivesMatter shirts in warm up.

[THREAD 1/4] pic.twitter.com/odnDiW1ncP — Khristina Williams (Founder, Girls Talk Sports TV) (@Khristina2334) December 11, 2020

Recently, Jordana Codio and Khadee Hession from American Heritage School in Delray Boca, Florida chose to wear Black Lives Matter shirts during their warm-up. Their decision to support the cause was triggered after a fellow student "allegedly posted a racial slur in a virtual class a few weeks ago, with no disciplinary action from the school administration."

A copy of the American Heritage School handbook, posted by a student. https://t.co/oeeRL7CaSL pic.twitter.com/gkTT9DRFTT — Khristina Williams (Founder, Girls Talk Sports TV) (@Khristina2334) December 11, 2020

The school's handbook – as shared by student – echoes values and equality, asking students to maintain an open mind in a school that "does not discriminate against any individual or group". The girls, however, were suspended for wearing the BLM shirts.

WNBA players backed, as per Girls Talk Sports, have chosen to support the girls. Indiana Fever star Erica Wheeler wrote on Instagram account on the girls, supporting them and appreciating their efforts. "Keep standing for what you believe in," Wheeler wrote, before tagging the school asking is this how they treat their black athletes. "So take away the one thing they love because of what they believe in? Wow says a lot about your school!"

@T_Cloud4 also took to IG in support of Codio and Hession, writing:

“The administration that tried to silence these athletes by canceling games because of a BLM t-shirt should be dismissed,” adding, “Institutional racism is alive and thriving still in our education system.” [4/4] — Khristina Williams (Founder, Girls Talk Sports TV) (@Khristina2334) December 11, 2020

WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart was next to support the girls, demanding why the school did not support them. "It’s not a political statement. It’s real life," Stewart said.

WNBA players, for a long time, have been focusing on equality and social causes they believe in. This year, they dedicated their stay at the Wubble for Breonna Taylor – who was a victim of police brutality earlier this year. Their efforts helped people know Taylor's story, as they continued to use their platform to support what they believe in.

(Image credits: Erica Wheeler Instagram)