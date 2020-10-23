WNBA's Seattle Storm Choose To Endorse Biden-Harris As A Team In Unusual Pro Sports Move

Most times, players or owners from a pro sports team individually choose to promote or support one candidate before the national elections. This time, however, WNBA's Seattle Storm – who recently won their fourth WNBA title – released a statement announcing their support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as a team. Even co-owners Dawn Trudeau and Ginny Gilder released short statements on Twitter, confirming that the team is indeed is united before the US Election 2020.

Seattle Storm choose to endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Register to vote. 👊



Vote early. 🙌



Vote by mail. 📪



Vote on Election Day. 🇺🇸



Vote @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/f4umceOaIM — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) October 23, 2020

In an unprecedented move, the Seattle Storm chose to completely align with Biden and Harris. Fans supported the team's decision, while also speaking about how 2020 is the year where something so rare could have happened. The WNBA and NBA have seen owners and players being vocal about voting rights and the Black Lives Matter movement. While receiving criticism, the WNBA dedicated their season to Breonna Taylor and even speaking up against Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler.

There is no doubt who we support in this election. For ourselves. For our family and friends. For our business. For our country. For our future. Vote for Biden/Harris. #force4change @seattlestorm pic.twitter.com/QaZyWushHu — Dawn Trudeau (@dawntru) October 21, 2020

While talking to the Seattle Storm, Gilder stated that "any women's professional sports league lives at the corner of business, sport, and social change by virtue of the huge amount of sexism that exists in this country with respect to women and sport". She added that the WNBA is powered by their players, who have grown extremely vocal who no longer what "just stick to sports". "We don't typically endorse candidates, but these are NOT typical times," Gilder wrote in a tweet.

Sue Bird, who also won her won WNBA title, has been a candid voice this season, speaking up for social justice and condemning the thought of just sticking to sports. Earlier, she was right at the centre of the players move to support Reverand Raphael Warnock, a Senate candidate fighting against Loeffler – who was against the teams supporting BLM and social justice at the WNBA Wubble. Long before they chose to support Biden and Harris, the team has been using their platform to ask everyone to vote this November.

(Image credits: AP, Seattle Storm Instagram)