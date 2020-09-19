WS Vs RF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Western Australia Basketball League Live

Warwick Senators (WS) will go head-to-head against the Rockingham Flames (RF) in the upcoming Western Australia Basketball League game on Saturday, September 19 at 4:30 pm IST. Warwick Senators are currently leading the charts with a win-loss record of 11-1 in the 12 games they've played so far. Rockingham Flames, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Western Australia Basketball League standings with a win-loss record of 7-5. The Flames will look to earn some points this weekend while Senators will try to keep their top spot in the standings.

Fans can play the WS vs RF Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our WS vs RF Dream11 prediction and our WS vs RF Dream11 team.

WS vs RF live: WS vs RF Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2020

Time: 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Warwick Stadium Court 1 in Warwick, Australia

WS vs RF live: WS vs RF Dream11 team, squad list

WS vs RF Dream11 team: Warwick Senators squad

Corban Wroe, Justin King, Oliver Cross, Ethan Elliott, Jarrod Hodge, Jay Thwaites, Wani-Swaka Lo-Buluk, Thomas Witts, Cody Ellis, Alier Riak, Ngor Manyang, Caleb Davis, Ashley Litterick, Isaac Campion, George Pearl

WS vs RF Dream11 team: Rockingham Flames squad

Brendan Redhead, Benjamin Johnson, Luke Roberts, Cameron Darlington, Ryan Godfrey, Jackson Hussey, Dylan Gilbert, Josh Mills, Seth Matthews, Travis Vogel, Justin Beard, Jacob Heath, Callum Beard, Travis Durnin

WS vs RF Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Warwick Senators: Justin King, Wani-Swaka Lo-Buluk, Jay Thwaites

Rockingham Flames: Ryan Godfrey, Travis Vogel, Jackson Hussey

WS vs RF Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Warwick Senators: Justin King (PG), Jay Thwaites (SG), Wani-Swaka Lo-Buluk (SF), Cody Ellis (PF), Caleb Davis (C)

Rockingham Flames: Ryan Godfrey (PG), Jackson Hussey (SG), Travis Vogel (SF), Justin Beard (PF), Travis Durnin (C)

WS vs RF Dream11 prediction: WS vs RF Dream11 team

Point Guards: Justin King

Shooting Guard: Jackson Hussey, Jay Thwaites

Small Forwards: Alier Riak, Travis Vogel (SP)

Power Forward: Justin Beard, Ngor Manyang

Centers: Travis Durnin

WS vs RF live: WS vs RF Dream11 prediction

Warwick Senators start as favourites to win the game.

