WS Vs RF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Western Australia Basketball League Live

Warwick Senators (WS) will go head-to-head against the Rockingham Flames (RF) in the upcoming Western Australia Basketball League game on Saturday, September 19 at 4:30 pm IST. Warwick Senators are currently leading the charts with a win-loss record of 11-1 in the 12 games they've played so far. Rockingham Flames, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Western Australia Basketball League standings with a win-loss record of 7-5. The Flames will look to earn some points this weekend while Senators will try to keep their top spot in the standings.
Fans can play the WS vs RF Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our WS vs RF Dream11 prediction and our WS vs RF Dream11 team.
Also Read l DSA vs VIB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Italian Basketball Cup live
Corban Wroe, Justin King, Oliver Cross, Ethan Elliott, Jarrod Hodge, Jay Thwaites, Wani-Swaka Lo-Buluk, Thomas Witts, Cody Ellis, Alier Riak, Ngor Manyang, Caleb Davis, Ashley Litterick, Isaac Campion, George Pearl
Brendan Redhead, Benjamin Johnson, Luke Roberts, Cameron Darlington, Ryan Godfrey, Jackson Hussey, Dylan Gilbert, Josh Mills, Seth Matthews, Travis Vogel, Justin Beard, Jacob Heath, Callum Beard, Travis Durnin
Also Read l WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Western Australia Basketball League live
Also Read l ASB vs LEW Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Polish Basketball League live
Warwick Senators start as favourites to win the game.
Also Read l NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving