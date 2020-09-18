WT Vs CKB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Western Australia Basketball League Live

Willetton Tigers (WT) will go head-to-head against the Cockburn Cougars (CKB) in the upcoming Western Australia Basketball League game on Friday, September 18 at 6 pm IST. Willetton Tigers are currently at the sixth spot with a win-loss record of 7-4. Cockburn Cougars, on the other hand, are ninth in the standings with a win-loss record of 5-6. The Cougars will look to earn some points when they face the Tigers on the Willetton Basketball Stadium, while the Tigers would like to come out on top on their home court.

Fans can play the WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction and the WT vs CKB Dream11 team.

WT vs CKB live: WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, September 18, 2020

Time: 6 pm IST

Venue: Willetton Basketball Stadium in Willetton, Australia

WT vs CKB live: WT vs CKB Dream11 team, squad list

WT vs CKB Dream11 team: Willetton Tigers squad

Andrew Black, Lachlan Evans, Connor Mincherton, Hayden Noordhoek, Damien Scott, Travis Fee, Dylan Hampson, Michael Garbellini, Lewis Thomas, Michael Collins, Scott Elder

WT vs CKB Dream11 team: Cockburn Cougars squad

Seva Chan, Melusi Mkhwananzi, Jacob Polglase, Gavin Field, Mitchell Hampson, Logan Franic, Jake Harris, Noah Stewart, Luke Travers, Kye Chamberlain, Zachary Watkinson, Matt Clifford, Hayden Bell, Nathan Pond, Kane Waters, Jaarod Holmes

WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction: WT vs CKB top picks

Willetton Tigers: Lachlan Evans, Travis Fee, Hayden Noordhoek

Cockburn Cougars: Seva Chan, Jacob Polglase, Melusi Mkhwananzi

WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Willetton Tigers: Lachlan Evans (PG), Hayden Noordhoek (SG), Travis Fee (SF), Dylan Hampson (PF), Lewis Thomas (C)

Cockburn Cougars: Seva Chan(PG), Melusi Mkhwananzi(SG), Jacob Polglase(SF), Gavin Field(PF), Mitchell Hampson(C)

WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction: WT vs CKB Dream11 team

Point Guards: Andrew Black, Seva Chan

Shooting Guard: Hayden Noordhoek, Connor Mincherton

Small Forwards: Damien Scott (SP), Kye Chamberlain

Power Forward: Zachary Watkinson

Centers: Kane Waters

WT vs CKB live: WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction

Willetton Tigers start as favourites to win the game.

Note: The WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction and WT vs CKB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WT vs CKB Dream11 team and WT vs CKB match predictoin does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Canva