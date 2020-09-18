Last Updated:

WT Vs CKB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Western Australia Basketball League Live

Willetton Tigers (WT) will face the Cockburn Cougars (CKB) in the upcoming Western Australia Basketball League game. Here's our WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction.

Willetton Tigers (WT) will go head-to-head against the Cockburn Cougars (CKB) in the upcoming Western Australia Basketball League game on Friday, September 18 at 6 pm IST. Willetton Tigers are currently at the sixth spot with a win-loss record of 7-4. Cockburn Cougars, on the other hand, are ninth in the standings with a win-loss record of 5-6. The Cougars will look to earn some points when they face the Tigers on the Willetton Basketball Stadium, while the Tigers would like to come out on top on their home court.

Fans can play the WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction and the WT vs CKB Dream11 team.

WT vs CKB live: WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Friday, September 18, 2020
  • Time: 6 pm IST
  • Venue: Willetton Basketball Stadium in Willetton, Australia

WT vs CKB live: WT vs CKB Dream11 team, squad list

WT vs CKB Dream11 team: Willetton Tigers squad

Andrew Black, Lachlan Evans, Connor Mincherton, Hayden Noordhoek, Damien Scott, Travis Fee, Dylan Hampson, Michael Garbellini, Lewis Thomas, Michael Collins, Scott Elder

WT vs CKB Dream11 team: Cockburn Cougars squad

Seva Chan, Melusi Mkhwananzi, Jacob Polglase, Gavin Field, Mitchell Hampson, Logan Franic, Jake Harris, Noah Stewart, Luke Travers, Kye Chamberlain, Zachary Watkinson, Matt Clifford, Hayden Bell, Nathan Pond, Kane Waters, Jaarod Holmes

WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction: WT vs CKB top picks

  • Willetton Tigers: Lachlan Evans, Travis Fee, Hayden Noordhoek
  • Cockburn Cougars: Seva Chan, Jacob Polglase, Melusi Mkhwananzi

 

WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

  • Willetton Tigers: Lachlan Evans (PG), Hayden Noordhoek (SG), Travis Fee (SF), Dylan Hampson (PF), Lewis Thomas (C)
  • Cockburn Cougars: Seva Chan(PG), Melusi Mkhwananzi(SG), Jacob Polglase(SF), Gavin Field(PF), Mitchell Hampson(C)

WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction: WT vs CKB Dream11 team

  • Point Guards: Andrew Black, Seva Chan
  • Shooting Guard: Hayden Noordhoek, Connor Mincherton
  • Small Forwards: Damien Scott (SP), Kye Chamberlain
  • Power Forward: Zachary Watkinson
  • Centers: Kane Waters

 

WT vs CKB live: WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction

Willetton Tigers start as favourites to win the game.

 

Note: The WT vs CKB Dream11 prediction and WT vs CKB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WT vs CKB Dream11 team and WT vs CKB match predictoin does not guarantee positive results.

