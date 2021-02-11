Zach LaVine Becomes 1st Bulls Player Since Jordan In '97 To Drop 120 PTS In 3 Games: WATCH

Zach LaVine might just be the best scorer Chicago Bulls have had since Michael Jordan. LaVine has been consistent for the Bulls, leading them to a 10-14 record in the Eastern Conference. The 25-year-old dropped 46 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday (Thursday IST), leading the team to a 129-166 victory.

Zach LaVine stats: Bulls star becomes the first player since Michael Jordan to score 120 PTS in three games

Zach LaVine is the first Bulls player to score 120 points in a 3-game span since Michael Jordan in 1997 😳 @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/CInq8VP3cY — ESPN (@espn) February 11, 2021

According to ESPN, LaVine is now the only Bulls to have scored 120 points over three games since Michael Jordan in 1997. However, that was not the record made during the Pelicans vs Bulls game.

As of now, Zach LaVine and Coby White are the only teammates to make eight three-pointers each during a game. LaVine scored season-high points and made nine of the Bulls' franchise-record of 25 three-pointers. White added eight, scoring 30 points in the process. Overall, the Bulls were 25-of-47 from the three-point line (59%).

“You wish it could happen every game,” LaVine said, adding that unfortunately, it cannot. "But when you get in a zone, you want to stay in it". As per the NBA, this was also LaVine and White's third time, scoring a combined 75-plus points. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen did so six times as well.

Pelicans vs Bulls score: Chicago edges past 129-116

LaVine and White dominated the whole game, combining for 76 points. "We (were) due for a good team shooting night," White said, accepting that the team has not been shooting well – especially at home. The Pelicans four-game streak was snapped, losing the first of their four-game road trip.

"Bad combination tonight of them being great and making shots and us being a step slow defensively," head coach Stan Van Gundy said after the game. While the team led 74-66 at the break, the Bulls made an incredible second-half comeback.

"I'm very happy for Coby that he got back on track," LaVine said, aware about White showing confidence once again. The 20-year-old has been shooting only 35.9% from the field for the last five games. However, he made 10-of-20 shots from the field vs the Pelicans (8 for 17 from the deep).

Zach LaVine points – 46 PTS, 7 REBS, 4 ASTS

Coby White points – 30 PTS, 2 REBS, 7 ASTS

Zion Williamson points – 29 PTS, 4 REBS, 2 ASTS

Lonzo Ball points – 21 PTS, 5 REBS, 7 ASTS

Brandon Ingram points – 21 PTS, 5 REBS, 4 ASTS

Denzel Valentine points – 16 PTS, 3 REBS, 2 ASTS

Kira Lewis Jr – 14 PTS, 2 REBS, 4 ASTS

Garett Temple – 10 PTS, 3 REBS, 7 ASTS

(Image credits: AP, Chicago Bulls Instagram)