ZEN Vs ZAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All EuroLeague Game Details

Zalgiris Kaunas will square off against Zenit St Petersburg in a Euro League 2019-20 basketball game. Both teams will face each other at the Sibur Arena on Thursday, March 5 at 10:30 PM IST. Fans can play the ZEN vs ZAL live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 prediction, ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 team, ZEN vs ZAL match prediction, ZEN vs ZAL top picks and all other details regarding the ZEN vs ZAL live game.

ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 prediction: ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 team and preview

Zenit St Petersburg and Zalgiris Kaunas have faced each other in the tournament earlier as well. It was Zenit St Petersburg who emerged victorious by a 70-82 margin back then. Zalgiris Kaunas is currently sitting in a four-way tie for the final playoff spot. They will be looking to continue their win their game against Zenit St Petersburg to keep their chances alive. Zalgiris have had a tough season and are at the 8th position in the standings with a 12-15 record.

Meanwhile, Zenit St Petersburg are rooted at the bottom of the table with 7-20 record and won't be making it to the next round.

They are currently in their second six-game losing streak and will be hoping to win the game to stop their losing streak.

ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 prediction: ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 squads for the ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 top picks

ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 prediction: ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 squad: Zalgiris Kaunas

Thomas Walkup, Alex Perez, Lukas Lekavicius, Nigel Hayes, Erikas Venskus, Paulius Jankunas, Karolis Lukosiunas, Arturas Milaknis, Martinas Geben, Rokas Jokubaitis, Zach Leday, Jock Landale, Marius Grigonis, Kerr Kriisa, and Edgaras Ulanovas.

ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 prediction: ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 squad: Zenit St Petersburg

Colton Iverson, Andrew Albicy, Anton Ponkrashov, Austin James Hollins, Will Thomas, Sergei Balashov, Alex Renfroe, Dmitry Khvostov, Anton Pushkov, Konstantin Shevchuk, Vladislav Truckin, Evgeny Voronov, Andrey Zubkov, Tim Abromaitis, Mateusz Ponitka, Gustavo Ayon

ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 team created by ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 top picks

Here is the ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 team that could bring you the maximum points.

ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 prediction: ZEN vs ZAL match prediction

Zalgiris Kaunas are the favourites to win the game as per our ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 prediction.

Note: The ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the ZEN vs ZAL Dream11 team does not guarantee you positive results.