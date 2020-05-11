Zion Williamson Lawsuit Filed By Ex-agent Gina Ford Involves NBA Star Reneging $100k Deal

This week, the ex-Zion Williamson agent Gina Ford filed a lawsuit against the New Orleans Pelicans star. As per the latest Zion Williamson lawsuit, Williamson has allegedly received illegal benefits for attending Duke. Here is what the Zion Williamson lawsuit filed by the former Zion Williamson agent Gina Ford has to say.

Ford, who worked as a former Zion Williamson agent, accused the NBA player of receiving illegal benefits like money to attend Duke during the 2018-19 basketball season. As per court paper's published on Sunday (Monday IST), Ford served Williamson with a Request for Admission that he received 'impermissible benefits' to attend Duke along with wearing Nike or choosing 'an Adidas-sponsored school'. The court papers were published by Daniel Wallach, Wallach Legal's founder who is also a gaming law and sports betting attorney.

The documents posted by Wallach include a list of items alleging that Williamson 'benefits, favours or other things of value' along with money before he signed with the Blue Devils and wore brands like Nike or Adidas. The requests include Williamson, his mother Sharonda Sampson and stepfather Lee Anderson. Ford wants Williamson to admit 'yes or no' under oath.

NEW: Zion Williamson’s former marketing agent has served requests for admission in their lawsuit asking him to admit that he received “money, benefits, favors or other things of value” to attend Duke University and to wear and/or use Nike and Adidas.



Wow. That escalated quickly. pic.twitter.com/59gWX5bNKX — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 10, 2020

Williamson had previously signed with Prime Sports after school, but had later filed a lawsuit against them to end their contract. He then signed with Creative Artists Agency before the 2019 NBA Draft, after which Prime Sports signed a lawsuit against him for wrongful termination of their contract. In September last year, Duke had cleared Williamson regarding 'potential wrongdoing' in a Nike probe.

However, there were reports that head coach Mike Krzyzewski had paid players to attend and play for the college. Ford has also accused Williamson of breaching their contract revolving around their exclusive marketing agreement, for which she had paid his stepfather $100,000.

NEW: Zion Williamson’s former agent files a 100-page counterclaim in NC federal court.



She accuses Williamson of fraud for reneging on their exclusive marketing agreement after she had wired $100K to his stepfather.



She seeks $100M for breach of contract, plus punitive damages. pic.twitter.com/KNVj3HntP1 — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 9, 2020

