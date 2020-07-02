Zion Williamson Delighted On Being Revealed As Second NBA 2K21 Cover Athlete

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson has already made his debut on an NBA 2K cover. The Zion Williamson NBA 2K21 Next Gen cover was unveiled a few hours after Damian Lillard's NBA 2K21 cover was released. Williamson, who is set to turn 20 soon, shared a teaser for the game and a photo of the Zion Williamson NBA 2K21 Next Gen cover on Instagram.

Zion Williamson NBA 2K21 cover: Zion's 2K21 cover unveiled

Next generation gaming meets the next generation of the NBA! You've inspired me every time we have met. I know you're up for representing the entire next generation as cover athlete as we head to the next generation of consoles @Zionwilliamson https://t.co/14z5tYIoGF pic.twitter.com/8PvJM8z0Iq — Ronnie 2K 2K20 (@Ronnie2K) July 1, 2020

During a Zoom chat interview with Sports Illustrated, the Pelicans star rookie revealed that he is still 'processing' the news of him being on the NBA 2K21 cover. “I dreamed about being on the cover and for 2K to give me this honour, it means a lot because I have always played 2K with teammates and all my friends growing up. 2K has always been there with me," Williamson explained. "Looking at each cover and thinking maybe one day I could possibly be on the cover of one of these and for it to actually happen is a lot to process."

Williamson revealed that his mother delivered the news to him. He explained that it was subtle thing, where he asked his mother how she was doing, who in turn told him he was going to be on a 2K cover. Williamson added that he thought his mother was joking, and only believed the news when his team and agent confirmed it. Like Lillard, Williamson stated that being on the cover was a 'dream' as 'everyone plays that game everywhere'.

Zion Williamson jersey sales and other deals

Willaimson was the most highly anticipated rookie since LeBron James and earned the consensus 2019 National College Player of the Year honours. He signed a record-breaking sneaker deal with the Jordan brand worth $75 million over five years and is currently the face of the Air Jordan XXXIV signature model. Williamson also signed a five-year deal with Mountain Dew and a multiyear deal with Gatorade.

As of last years' Zion Williamson jersey sales details, Willaimson has sold more jerseys than the 2018 NBA Draft class combined. During the interview with Sports Illustrated, Williamson stated that getting drafted No.1, his delayed season and the overwhelming response has been a 'lot to process'. "Then the season was postponed for obvious reasons and now 2K tells me I am going to be the cover athlete, it’s a lot to process," Williamson explained.

NBA 2K's VP of Marketing Alfie Brody stated that they chose Zion as they 'wanted to find someone who could represent the next-generation of NBA superstar'. He added that Williamson was one of the 'few young players who has met the hype and can be considered a standard-bearer for the next generation'. Williamson also revealed that he feels honoured to be on a cover which featured NBA greats like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the cover. The final cover athlete for NBA 2K21 will be announced on Thursday.

(Image source: Ronny Singh and New Orleans Pelicans official Twitter)