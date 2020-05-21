Zion Williamson's Lawyers File Motion Requesting Immediate Judgement In Star's Favour

Earlier this month, former Zion Williamson agent Gina Ford filed a lawsuit against the New Orleans Pelicans star. The lawsuit accused Williamson of receiving illegal benefits while attending Duke. However, Zion Williamson's lawyers recently requested immediate judgment in the 19-year-old NBA star's favour.

Also read | Zion Williamson lawsuit filed by ex-agent Gina Ford involves NBA star reneging $100k deal

Zion Williamson lawsuit: Pelicans star's lawyers file motion requesting immediate judgement

BREAKING: Zion Williamson files motion for judgment on the pleadings in the NC federal court action. He seeks immediate judgment in his favor declaring the agreement with Gina Ford void based on her violation of the UAAA by virtue of her pre-April 2019 meetings with his family. pic.twitter.com/N5CCFobPuH — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 20, 2020

Also read | Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum recreate Michael Jordan's classic 'Be Like Mike' Gatorade Ad

Gina Ford had sued Williamson for $100 million in damages for breaching their contract. Williamson's lawyers have now requested a federal judge in North Carolina to 'void' his marketing agreement with Ford as well as Prime Sports Marketing. The motion filed stated the agreement signed is not valid as Ford is not a registered agent in North Carolina. The contract also excluded a warning that was required by a state law designed to protect amateur athletes from such agents.

The key arguments by Zion:



- K is void because it was entered into as a result of “contact” by an unregistered agent while Zion was still playing at Duke



- K is void because it does not have the required statutory disclosures. pic.twitter.com/xRoLHvh93l — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 20, 2020

Also read | Luka Doncic chosen over Zion Williamson, Trae and Ja in survey of NBA's brightest talents

Ex-Zion Williamson agent Gina Ford and Prime Sports lawsuit

Last June, Williamson sued Ford and Prime Sports so he could terminate his marketing agreement with her company. The same month, Prime Sports and Ford sued Williamson, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and two of its employees in a Florida court. They accused CAA of interfering with Williamson's contract with Prime Sports, and Williamson of breaching their five-year contract.

Before being drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, Williamson played one season at Duke. When Ford sued Williamson ten days ago, she demanded that his family accept that they received illegal gifts like money and other benefits from people working on behalf of brands like Adidas and Nike. The documents that were posted by Wallach include a list of items alleging that Williamson 'benefits, favours or other things of value' along with money before he signed with the Blue Devils and wore brands like Nike or Adidas.

NEW: Zion Williamson’s former marketing agent has served requests for admission in their lawsuit asking him to admit that he received “money, benefits, favors or other things of value” to attend Duke University and to wear and/or use Nike and Adidas.



Wow. That escalated quickly. pic.twitter.com/59gWX5bNKX — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 10, 2020

Also read | Zion Williamson lawsuit: Williamson becomes part of third Zion Williamson lawsuit regarding exclusive marketing rights