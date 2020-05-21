Last Updated:

Zion Williamson's Lawyers File Motion Requesting Immediate Judgement In Star's Favour

Zion Williamson's lawyers have recently requested immediate judgment in the 19-year-old NBA star's favour stating the agreement signed is not valid.

Zion Williamson

Earlier this month, former Zion Williamson agent Gina Ford filed a lawsuit against the New Orleans Pelicans star. The lawsuit accused Williamson of receiving illegal benefits while attending Duke. However, Zion Williamson's lawyers recently requested immediate judgment in the 19-year-old NBA star's favour.

Zion Williamson lawsuit: Pelicans star's lawyers file motion requesting immediate judgement

Gina Ford had sued Williamson for $100 million in damages for breaching their contract. Williamson's lawyers have now requested a federal judge in North Carolina to 'void' his marketing agreement with Ford as well as Prime Sports Marketing. The motion filed stated the agreement signed is not valid as Ford is not a registered agent in North Carolina. The contract also excluded a warning that was required by a state law designed to protect amateur athletes from such agents. 

Ex-Zion Williamson agent Gina Ford and Prime Sports lawsuit

Last June, Williamson sued Ford and Prime Sports so he could terminate his marketing agreement with her company. The same month, Prime Sports and Ford sued Williamson, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and two of its employees in a Florida court. They accused CAA of interfering with Williamson's contract with Prime Sports, and Williamson of breaching their five-year contract.

Before being drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, Williamson played one season at Duke. When Ford sued Williamson ten days ago, she demanded that his family accept that they received illegal gifts like money and other benefits from people working on behalf of brands like Adidas and Nike. The documents that were posted by Wallach include a list of items alleging that Williamson 'benefits, favours or other things of value' along with money before he signed with the Blue Devils and wore brands like Nike or Adidas.

First Published:
