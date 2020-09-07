Zion Williamson's New Signature Jordan Brand Shoe Z Code To Hit The Market In 2021

Last year, Jordan Brand and New Orleans Pelicans' star rookie Zion Williamson signed a $75 million deal. Apart from his lucrative multi-year deal, Williamson's merchandise sales have also increased this past year. On Sunday, the Zion Williamson signature shoe under Air Jordan – Z Code – was announced.

Zion Williamson shoe: New Jordan Z Code under Jordan Brand set for early 2021 release

As per DJ Folk's tweet, Jordan Brand will be unveiling the shoe early next year. However, no other details or pictures of the Zion Williamson Z Code shoe have been released. Following Jordan's $75 million deal – the richest rookie shoe deal in NBA history – the 20-year-old endorsed the Air Jordan XXXIV during his rookie season with the Pelicans. When Williamson's deal was signed, reports spoke about a rumoured signature shoe being released after his rookie campaign.

When will the Zion Williamson Z Code release?

Zion Williamson first sig shoe is called Z Code drops early in 2021 — DJ Folk (@DJFolk) September 5, 2020

As per Adrian Wojnarowski's report in July 2019, the contract lasts for five years. However, no other details were offered. Per ESPN, several companies tried to sign Williamson following his year at Duke, but the 2019 No.1 overall draft pick chose Nike. Before Williamson, LeBron James' $12 million per year rookie deal was the richest rookie contract in the league.

The 20-year-old rookie announced the deal on his social media accounts and thanked the Jordan Brand family in a statement. "Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today." The news of Williamson's signature shoe comes after his shoe disaster at Duke, where the shoe broke and caused him a knee injury, sidelining him for multiple games.

Williamson started his 2019-20 season in 2020 after being sidelined due to an injury. Probably the most anticipated rookie since LeBron James in 2003, the North Carolina native averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24 games. He lost the NBA Rookie of the Year award to Ja Morant, coming in third with 140 points as compared to Morant's 498.

Zion Williamson net worth seeing steady rise

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Williamson's net worth is currently at $8 million. The young NBA icon is currently signed under a four-year $44 million deal with the Pelicans. Apart from his $13 million per year Nike deal, the Duke graduate has also signed with Gatorade, Mountain Dew and 2K Sports for endorsement deals. In March, Williamson topped NBA jersey sales with a reported 175% increase, overtaking veterans like LeBron James and Steph Curry.

