Zlatan Ibrahimovic Injury Update: Milan Star Could Miss Europa League Clash Vs Man United

Manchester United fans were in a frenzy after the club were paired up against AC Milan for the Round of 16 of the Europa League. It could have been a homecoming for Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, having spent two seasons with the Red Devils. But injury woes have seemingly hampered his return to Old Trafford for the first leg. The former Swedish forward has been ruled out of the first leg courtesy of a thigh injury.

Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic play vs Man United? Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury update

Ibrahimovic sustained a thigh injury during the team's clash against AS Roma. The 39-year-old underwent a scan to ascertain the extent of the injury, only for the medicos to state that he will not be re-evaluated for at least another 10 days, according to the Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury update quoted by Sky Sports.

🦁 @Ibra_Official could miss next week's highly anticipated #UEL tie at Old Trafford 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 1, 2021

Thus, Zlatan has been effectively ruled out of the trip to Old Trafford for the first leg. The opening leg, which will be live streamed on the Sony Sports Network in India, will be played out on March 11, according to the Europa League schedule.

Ibrahimovic will also miss out on some key fixtures in Serie A including against Udinese and Verona even as Stefano Piolo's men struggle to reclaim the top spot from Inter Milan. However, it remains to be seen if he will be fit in time to be available for the second leg, which is to be played at San Siro a week later, as per the Europa League schedule.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs LeBron James: Milan forward's jibe at NBA legend

Ibrahimovic has had a controversial career, as he never shies away from taking jibes at his rivals. Most recently, he ended up in a war of words with NBA superstar LeBron James, asking him to stay away from politics. LeBron James has been quite vocal on racial justice issues and was critical of former USA president Donald Trump.

Speaking to Discovery+, the Milan striker said, "I like him (James) a lot. He’s phenomenal, but I don’t like when people with a status speak about politics. Do what you’re good at doing. This is the first mistake famous people do when they become famous: for me it is better to avoid certain topics and do what you’re good at doing, otherwise you risk doing something wrongly.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs LeBron James: Lakers' star retaliates, says won't shut up

LeBron sent out a lengthy response after Los Angeles Lakers' win over Portland Trail Blazers. Speaking to the media, he said, "At the end of the day, I would never shut up about things that are wrong. I preach about my people and I preach about inequality, social injustice, racism, systematic voter suppression, things that go on in our community because I was part of my community at one point and seeing things that are going on. I know what's going on still because I have a group of 300-plus kids at my school that are going through the same thing and they need a voice."

