Ronaldo Nazario Greatest Football Player Ever, Not Cristiano Ronaldo: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Former Brazil superstar Ronaldo Nazario mesmerised the world of football with his exceptional goal-scoring instincts. The Real Madrid and Inter Milan legend has inspired a generation of football stars, including the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. And the legendary Swedish striker insists Ronaldo Nazario is the best player ever to have stepped on the field, ahead of the likes of modern greats such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic calls Ronaldo as greatest ever

Ibrahimovic spoke to Discovery Plus ahead of AC Milan's Europa League clash against Crvena Zvezda. Heaping praise on the Brazilian legend, Ibrahimovic said, "I don't need to describe Ronaldo, 'The Phenomenon.' I always say you have the players that play the game, and the players that are the game. For me, Ronaldo is the game. When you watch him play, everyone wanted to play like him and become like him."

The AC Milan striker went on to describe and heap praise on Ronaldo's phenomenal skills while on the ball. He asserts that Ronaldo is the greatest footballer in the history of the game, more so due to the way he moved on the field, his step-overs, besides stating that every movement resonated the qualities of being the greatest.

Ronaldo career stats resonant of a legendary stint

Indeed, Ronaldo has had an exceptional career, having played with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan. He racked up a total of 296 goals in 452 matches, apart from two Ballon d'Or titles to his credit. He appeared invincible during Brazil's campaign in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, when he struck eight goals to help his team win the highest football honour in the world.

He went on to enjoy a decent success with Real Madrid, being part of the Galactico era, alongside Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, David Beckham, among others. Ronaldo's stint with Los Blancos lasted five seasons, the most he has spent with any club during his professional career. He clinched one LaLiga title with the Bernabeu outfit.

Serie A standings update as AC Milan prep up for Roma challenge

Although Ibrahimovic's success cannot be compared with Ronaldo's, the Swede forward is going strength by strength despite the age of 39. With 14 goals to his credit in Serie A, he has played a key role in AC Milan's league campaign. Stefano Pioli's men sit second in the Serie A standings, four points adrift of leaders Inter Milan. As per the Serie A fixtures, the Rossoneri next play AS Roma on Sunday (Monday IST).

Image courtesy: Ronaldo, AC Milan Instagram