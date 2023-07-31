'1 Last Dance': Stokes Pays Ultimate Tribute To Stuart Broad Ahead Of His Final Appearance

English cricket team pacer Stuart Broad surprised the cricket fraternity after announcing his sudden retirement from international cricket. Broad made his decision public during an interview on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test. The right-handed English pacer has been one of the prime bowlers of the Three Lions and has also achieved many milestones throughout his 17-year-old international career.

English cricket team pacer Stuart Broad is the second-highest English wicket-taker in Test format

Stuart Broad is also the highest wicket-taker for England in Tests against Australia

Australia lead the five-match Ashes series by 2-1

Ben Stokes shares heartwarming message for Stuart Broad following retirement announcement

English cricket team skipper Ben Stokes has extended his tribute to English pacer Stuart Broad and posted the same on his official Instagram handle following his retirement announcement. Broad has been playing under Stokes for over 12 months, wherein the latter has guided his team through 12 wins out of 19 Test matches.

What were Stuart Broad's last words ahead of retirement?

While interacting with Sky Sports in an interview, Stuart Broad said that the ongoing Ashes 2023 Test match will be the last of his international career. On being asked when did he take such a big decision, Broad replied, 'Around 08:30 pm on Friday night."

The right-handed English pacer said in his retirement speech:

It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and the England badge as much as I have. And I'm loving cricket as much as I ever have. It's been such a wonderful series to be a part of, and I've always wanted to finish at the top. And this series just feels like it's been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining I've been a part of.

Stuart Broad and his affirmation with the number 8

English cricket team pacer Stuart Broad has a deep connection with number 8. Broad has batted at the eighth position for most of the time in his Test career and has also scored a lot of runs. One of the veteran's best figures in Test cricket is an eight-wicket haul against Australia in 2015. Apart from all these milestones, Broad also scored eight runs in his first and final Test innings.