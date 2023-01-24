24-year Old Rashid Khan Achieves Massive Feat During SA20 Match, Takes 500th T20 Wicket

The Afghanistan spinner is one of the best spinners of the world in today's modern day cricket and the amount of success he has achieved at such a young age is absolutely worth watching. The 24 year old is one of the toughest bowlers to play and many batsmen find it very difficult to play against him. Due to his variations it's very hard to pick the spinner and also makes him one of the GOAT's.

Rashid picks 500 T20 wickets

Rashid is part of MI Cape Town in the ongoing SA20 where he has achieved another milestone. Rashid picked up his 500th T20 wicket by dismissing Clyde Fortuin in the 14th over during the match against Pretoria Capitals. Rashid is only the second bowler in T20's to achieve this hallmark, before him West Indies all rounder Dwayne Bravo has picked up 500 wickets in T20's. The veteran has picked 614 wickets in his career.

Rashid Khan has been an important part of the Afghanistan Cricket Team and has proved his mettle at the world stage in different T20 leagues. The Afghani ended his match against Pretoria Capitals with the figures of 3/16 which was the best among his teammates.

Rashid created history by bamboozling Clyde Fortuin in the 14th over with an excellent delivery. The ball moved a bit in the air which resulted in the batsman edging the ball and hitting it towards the stumps.

However, Rashid's performance was not enough for his team to win the match and at the end Pretoria Capitals won the match by 52 runs.

Will Jacks quick fire 19 ball half century led the innings for the capitals although they had lost there 7 wickets in just 13 overs. Kusal Mendis and Theunis de Bruyne played some quick fire knocks and led their team to reach 182.

In response to the target Dewald Brevis looked good with the bat but 3 wickets each by Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje became the deciding factor of the match and MI Cape Town had to face a heavy defeat.

SA20 is turning out to be very popular these days and also is making a seperate fan base.