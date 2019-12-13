The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

3 Feet Huge No-ball In BPL Comes Under ICC Scanner For Spot Fixing

Cricket News

West Indies medium-pacer Krishmar Santokie's huge 3 feet no-ball is being investigated by ICC & BCB. He had bowled this delivery during the BPL opener

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
BPL

It was perhaps never seen at any cricket premier league so far -- a 3-feet long huge and abnormal no ball bowled by a bowler who had also bowled a 3-feet wide ball in the same match as well.

READ: PCB refuses to grant NOCs to Ashraf, Sinwari for BBL

Krishmar Santokie's huge no-ball

That was exactly done by a West Indies medium-pacer Krishmar Santokie in the opening match between Sylhet Thunders and Chattogram Challengers of Bangladesh Premier League on Tuesday and as a result, has come under ICC & BCB scanner for fixing. Earlier, Santokie had bowled a huge 3-feet wide ball as well in the match while bowling the second over of the innings.

READ: Centurion Labuschagne out as Kiwi bowlers battle heat in Perth

BCB & ICC investigate the matter

Both Bangladesh Cricket Board and ICC have started investigating the huge no-ball bowled by Santokie while playing for Sylhet. Sylhet team director Tanzil Chaudhary informed BCB about the incident and also raised doubts about the player's selection during the auction saying that he doubted the intentions of the sponsors of the team to include Santokie while they had options of taking better cricketers, BCB sources confirmed.

READ: ICC asks fans very obvious 'name this player'; fans take creativity to the next level

READ: Glenn Maxwell opens up about his mental health, says his partner was the first to notice

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST