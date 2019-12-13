Glenn Maxwell Opens Up About His Mental Health, Says His Partner Was The First To Notice

In October 2019, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took an indefinite break from international cricket citing mental health issues. The cricket fraternity hailed Maxwell’s decision as the right-hander found support from Indian captain Virat Kohli among many other players. Recently, Glenn Maxwell revealed that his partner was the first to notice his problem and suggested him to speak to someone about it.

Glenn Maxwell says his partner was the first to notice his mental struggle, asked him to speak to someone

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took everyone by surprise by announcing his indefinite break from the game. While speaking with the reporters, Maxwell revealed his partner was the first to notice the cricketer’s mental struggles a few months ago. He said that after an initial conversation with his partner, she suggested him to speak to someone.

Maxwell announced his break after the conclusion of the second T20I against Sri Lanka. The 2015 World Cup-winning all-rounder contested the first two T20I matches when Sri Lanka toured Australia in October. After his break, Maxwell was replaced by D'Arcy Short for the final game against the visitors.

Meanwhile, Australia are currently hosting New Zealand in a Trans-Trophy Test trophy series. The first Test went underway at the Perth Stadium on December 12. The ongoing three-match Test series also forms a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

