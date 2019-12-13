ICC Asks Fans Very Obvious 'name This Player'; Fans Take Creativity To The Next Level

The International Cricket Council (ICC) leaves no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining the fans on social media. Their 'Caption This' question is often extremely popular, and apart from that, they also find other ways to keep their fans engaged as well. Lately, the governing body of world cricket had posted an image of an Australian player and asked the fans to guess who he was.

READ: Ind vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar unlikely to play in West Indies ODI series; here's why

Fans take their creativity to the next level

After ICC had asked the fans to guess the name of the Australian cricketer whose picture they had posted, the passionate cricket enthusiasts came forward and took their creativity skills to the next level. Here are some of the reactions.

However, there were people who gave the right answers but had different ways to justify the same.

READ: Rohit Sharma's 3rd ODI double hundred: A throwback to The Hitman's epic knock in 2017

Steve Smith fails to score a big one

Steve Smith failed to convert his good start into a big score in the ongoing first Test match against New Zealand at the Optus Stadium in Perth. He was dismissed for a 164-ball 43 which included four boundaries. Smith was given a reprieve earlier when he was dropped by Tom Latham behind the wickets. The former Aussie skipper had an unimpressive series against Pakistan after the success of Ashes 2019 where he had scored 744 runs. Post his failure in the previous series, the stylish batsman was dethroned from the top spot by Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Smith is now at the second position in ICC Test rankings. Coming to the contest, the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. Youngster Marnus Labuschagne has been the only centurion for the Aussies so far having scored 143. Left-handed batsman Travis Head scored a 97-ball 56. Meanwhile, skipper Tim Paine is still out in the middle which will be a huge relief for the Aussies as they near the 400-run mark with three wickets in hand.

READ: IPL 2020 Player Auction list announced

WATCH: Ranji Trophy: Furious Yusuf Pathan refuses to walk off after umpire rules him out