Head Coach Misbah Reveals Why 'second-best' Sarfaraz Ahmed Will Be Benched During Eng Tour

From leading the Men in Green in the 2019 ICC World Cup to being dropped from the team and stripped of the captaincy, Sarfaraz Ahmed's journey in Pakistan cricket has been filled with ups and downs. As international cricket eyes resumption post the halt due to Coronavirus outbreak, Sarfaraz too looks forward to cementing his place in the Pakistan team as the country's national board named him in the 29-men squad to tour England. However, Head Coach cum Selector Misbah Ul Haq revealed on Friday that Ahmed would be the back-up wicketkeeper to Mohammad Rizwan.

Reflecting upon Sarfaraz's selection, Misbah stated that he is still Pakistan's 'second-best' option and that is why he has been picked up for the 'lengthy' England tour. Speaking to ESPNcricinfor, Misbah opined that Sarfaraz was dropped because of poor form, but has played good cricket afterwards since he has been relieved of the 'added pressure' of captaincy. The Head Coach added that Ahmed has a good record in England as a keeper and with a lengthy tour, the team needs two keepers.

Misbah also stated that the players are always judged on the basis of the runs they score which isn't the actual way to go, adding that wicket keeping in England is not easy. Furthermore, he said that it is relatively easy to try out younger options at home but on overseas tours, one must have a solid option on the bench.

From skipper to 'second-best'

Sarfaraz Ahmed was named the captain of Pakistan following the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 in India. He led the Men in Green to lift the Champions Trophy in 2017 and also led the team in 2019 World Cup. Under his Captaincy, Pakistan managed to win five out of their nine matches, losing three and one no result. Pakistan couldn't qualify for the semi-finals as their net run rate was less than New Zealand's. Sarfaraz was sacked as captain following poor form in October 2019.

Meanwhile, Head Coach Misbah Ul Haq is also confident of getting back on the field after the COVID forced break. “It is not an easy situation for us as we haven’t played cricket for three months but I am counting on this factor of the players having missed playing cricket and being hungry to get back on the field. We have a good squad to pick from and we can do well in English conditions,” PTI quoted the Head Coach.

Aamir, Sohail out

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement on Thursday which said that Mohammad Amir has withdrawn so that he can attend the birth of his second child in August, while Haris Sohail will miss the tour because of family reasons. The statement further read that Pakistan will send 28 players and 14 player support personnel for three Tests and three T20Is to be played in August and September. The squad, as well as pre-series and series schedule, will be announced in due course.

