Mohammad Hafeez Says Babar Azam Cannot Be Compared To Virat Kohli

Mohammad Hafeez seemed to be in no mood to pick the best batsman between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistani T20I captain Babar Azam. The Pakistani fans have been comparing Azam to the ranks of Kohli ever since he had surpassed the latter to become the fastest player to reach 1000 runs in T20I cricket a couple of years back. While Kohli is arguably the best batsman of this generation, even the Pak youngster has impressed with the bat in hand in different conditions around the world.

'There is no comparison': Mohammad Hafeez

During a recent interview, Hafeez went on to say he reckoned that it is not right to compare both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam after which he mentioned that the Indian captain is a brilliant cricketer who has performed all over the world but the Pakistan sensation is also playing exceptionally well. The 2017 Champions Trophy winner then added that both the players have two different sides and that there is no comparison between them.

Virat Kohli's donation to PM-CARES Fund

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to his official Twitter handle where he revealed that he along with wife Anushka Sharma are donating a certain amount to the PM CARES fund and the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund. Virat Kohli also hoped that their donation helps the fellow citizens in easing out their pain somehow. The couple hasn’t revealed the amount they donated to the relief funds.

Coming back to cricket, the semi-finals of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been postponed due to the deadly COVID-19 while there also seems to be an uncertainty in conducting the upcoming edition of the IPL. As of now, the tournament that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been postponed to April 15 due to coronavirus fear.

'On the same board with franchises'

Speaking to Republic World, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal stated that the board will see the developments and accordingly take a decision on the IPL.

He said, "We are not even thinking about IPL. Will go ahead with whatever the government decides. We will see the developments and accordingly will take a decision."

Dhumal also reflected upon the opinion of the franchises and lauded Indian players for encouraging citizens to stay home and take all precautions. "We are all on the same board with IPL franchisee. We do not know how long the situation will be. As of now, till the time it is not safe to play cricket, we are not thinking about it. We have to see how the situation develops till April 15 how will take a call," said Dhumal.

Furthermore, he added, "I am glad that likes of Sachin and Virat have given a message to the nation. Don't panic, stay at home, wash your hands. BCCI will continue to spread the right message."

