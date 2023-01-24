4, 0, 4, 4, 4, 6: Shubman Gill Decimates Lockie Ferguson In IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI- WATCH

Men In Blue were off to a flying start in the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Indore on Tuesday as both the openers went berserk against the Kiwi bowlers. India crossed the 50-run mark in the eighth over itself, courtesy of Shubman Gill’s exploits. The 23-year-old hit Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson for a total of 22 runs in the eighth over by striking four fours and a six.

After Rohit Sharma hit a four to end the 7th over, Gill started the 8th over with a four, off a wide ball, that went straight down the ground. The youngster got beaten while trying for a hard drive in the next delivery. However, he hit a four by opening the face of his bat toward the deep third man.

Shubman Gill hits maximum off uppercut against Lockie Ferguson; Watch

Shubman Gill timed another beautiful four between mid-off and extra cover in the fourth delivery, before hitting a six with an uppercut in the next. Gill closed the over with another glorious four, which took India’s total to 64/0 in 8 overs. Courtesy of his power hitting, Gill’s individual score went from 19 off 18 to 41 off 24 balls.

Run-fest for Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

The youngster went on to complete his half-century in the 12th over off just 33 balls. Meanwhile, the Indian captain was quick to follow as he took 41 balls to complete his second half-century of the series. India crossed the 100-run mark in the 13th over and reached a total of 151/0 in 18 overs. New Zealand captain Tom Latham earlier won the toss and elected to bowl first in the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI.