4, 0, 4, 4, 4, 6: Shubman Gill Decimates Lockie Ferguson In IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI- WATCH

Team India opener Shubman Gill went berserk against Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson in the 8th over of the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI and added 22 runs to India's total.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill


Men In Blue were off to a flying start in the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Indore on Tuesday as both the openers went berserk against the Kiwi bowlers. India crossed the 50-run mark in the eighth over itself, courtesy of Shubman Gill’s exploits. The 23-year-old hit Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson for a total of 22 runs in the eighth over by striking four fours and a six.

After Rohit Sharma hit a four to end the 7th over, Gill started the 8th over with a four, off a wide ball, that went straight down the ground. The youngster got beaten while trying for a hard drive in the next delivery. However, he hit a four by opening the face of his bat toward the deep third man. 

Shubman Gill hits maximum off uppercut against Lockie Ferguson; Watch

Shubman Gill timed another beautiful four between mid-off and extra cover in the fourth delivery, before hitting a six with an uppercut in the next. Gill closed the over with another glorious four, which took India’s total to 64/0 in 8 overs. Courtesy of his power hitting, Gill’s individual score went from 19 off 18 to 41 off 24 balls.

Run-fest for Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

The youngster went on to complete his half-century in the 12th over off just 33 balls. Meanwhile, the Indian captain was quick to follow as he took 41 balls to complete his second half-century of the series. India crossed the 100-run mark in the 13th over and reached a total of 151/0 in 18 overs. New Zealand captain Tom Latham earlier won the toss and elected to bowl first in the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI.

