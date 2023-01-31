Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has begun his preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a video that has gone viral on social media, Dhoni can be seen practicing big hits while padded up in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kit. In the video, the 41-year-old hits huge sixes and it appears that he has found his mojo with the bat ahead of the new season of the cash-rich league.

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni smashes sixes in practice

Dhoni started practicing for the upcoming season of the IPL earlier this month when another video of the 2011 World Cup-winning captain went viral on social media. In the video, Dhoni can be seen practicing his shots in the nets at the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium (JSCA) in Ranchi. In another video that had gone viral recently, Dhoni was seen practicing in the nets while wearing his yellow pads and engaging in a batting practice session.

MS Dhoni practice session today! 🦁🔥pic.twitter.com/TQ6qVFEzY5 — DHONI Era™ 🤩 (@TheDhoniEra) January 25, 2023

Is IPL 2023 going to be Dhoni's last season as a player?

Dhoni will next be seen in action in IPL 2023 where he will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) probably for one last season. After the conclusion of IPL 2022, Dhoni had said that he wants to play another season for CSK so that he could give his fans a chance to watch him live before he retires from all forms of the game.

Dhoni took retirement from international cricket after playing the semifinal against New Zealand at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Dhoni announced his retirement a year later on August 15, 2020. He has since played two seasons of the IPL, winning one trophy in 2021. Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK has won four IPL titles and two Champions League trophies overall.

Meanwhile, the key question in everyone's mind is who will replace Dhoni as captain of CSK after he retires from the IPL. Chennai acquired England Test captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes in IPL 2023 auction last month. It is rumoured that the franchise could project Stokes as Dhoni's successor for the next few seasons.

Image: Twitter