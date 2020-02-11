3 Bangladesh & 2 Indian Players Hit With Major Sanctions By ICC After U-19 WC Final Spat

Five players have been charged by the International Cricket Council after ugly scenes following the Under-19 World Cup final on Sunday. Bangladesh claimed their maiden ICC trophy with a three-wicket victory on the DLS method in Potchefstroom before tensions spilt over between the two sides.

Charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code

Three Bangladeshi players; Md Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan and two Indian players; Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code, whilst Bishnoi received a further charge of breaching Article 2.5. All five players have accepted the sanctions proposed by ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee Graeme Labrooy.

Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan, who struck the winning runs, were all found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for the newly-crowned champions, while Indians Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were also sanctioned. Hridoy, Hossain and Singh were all handed six demerit points, with Rakibul and Bishnoi were given five for the post-match incidents.

Bishnoi, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, was slapped with a further two demerit points for using "language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter" after dismissing Avishek Das. All charges were levelled by on-field umpires Sam Nogajski and Adrian Holdstock, third umpire Ravindra Wimalasiri as well as fourth umpire Patrick Bongani Jele.

The suspension points will be applied to the forthcoming international matches the players are most likely to participate in at either senior or U19 level. One suspension point equals a player being ineligible for one ODI or T20I, U19 or A team international match.

'Respect is at the very heart of the spirit of cricket'

"The elation and disappointment experienced by some players after the game spilled over into unedifying scenes that have no place in our sport," said Geoff Allardice, the ICC's General Manager Cricket. "Respect is at the very heart of the spirit of cricket, and players are expected to show self-discipline, congratulate the opposition on their successes and enjoy the success of their own team," he added.

"It is disappointing that Code of Conduct charges needed to be laid after such a closely contested match, but it is important to reinforce the standard of behaviour that will be expected of these young players should they transition to senior international cricket." Bangladesh chased down a target of 170 to win from 46 overs after India were bowled out for 177.

