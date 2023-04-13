Legendary India skipper MS Dhoni yet again became the talk of the town for the cricketing world on Wednesday, courtesy of his blistering knock of 32* runs in 17 balls against Rajasthan Royals. Facing RR in match no. 17 of Indian Premier League 2023, Chennai Super Kings needed 54 runs to win the match in the last three overs. Dhoni then hit a total of three sixes and a four with Ravindra Jadeja also striking two sixes and a four but fell short of the 176-run target by three runs.

Facing Adam Zampa in the 18th over, MS Dhoni started off with a four before both batsmen exchanged a couple of singles. Dhoni then hammered a slog sweep over the deep midwicket in the fourth ball to register a maximum. The 18th over concluded with the duo picking up another couple of singles and CSK’s score at 136/6.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match: MS Dhoni sends fear into RR bowlers

With 40 runs required to win off 12 balls, Jadeja smashed 16 runs off Jason Holder’s over with the help of two sixes and a four. The 19th over finished with CSK’s score at 155/6 with Dhoni batting on 18 runs off 12 balls and Jadeja on 24 runs off 14 balls. RR skipper Sanju Samson then handed over the ball to Sandeep Sharma for the final over.

ALSO READ | GT Vs PBKS IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

With the pacer bowling two wides, the winning equation reduced to 19 off six balls for Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni then played a dot ball, before taking the Chepauk crowd by storm with consecutive sixes in the next two balls. The twin sixes came off two low full tosses, which left the Chennai crowd in awe, as they waited for the legendary captain to hand CSK another thrilling win. However, Dhoni and Jadeja could only take three singles in the final three balls and unfortunately ended up on the losing side.

ALSO READ | 'Nothing Works On Dhoni': RR Captain Sanju Samson Says Planning Against MS Dhoni Is Futile