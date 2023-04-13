'Nothing Works On Dhoni': RR Captain Sanju Samson Says Planning Against MS Dhoni Is Futile

Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals to a historic three-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. RR picked their third victory of the Indian Premier League 2023 by defending a total of 173 runs in a game that ended with a thrilling final over. The Chepauk crowd was certainly on their heels toward the end of the game, the game seemed destined for a classic MS Dhoni finish, before RR scripted the win.

With 21 runs required to win in the final over, Dhoni hit 14 runs off it but fell short of the victory by just three runs. After finally winning the match, Sanju Samson shed his thoughts on the win and made headlines for using the ‘that guy’ reference for the legendary Indian captain. Dhoni walked out to bat at no. 8 for CSK on Wednesday and scored 32 runs in 17 balls with the help of three sixes and a four.

‘Nothing works on Dhoni’: Sanju Samson after RR defeat CSK

“Full credit to the boys in this type of ground with so much dew, it was excellent. Everyone was involved and everyone wanted to win. We want to go back with happy memories from here. We really wanted to go with a win. The ball was stopping a bit. We wanted to get Zampa in as Impact Player. In the end, I wanted to extend the game but it still went to the last over,” Samson said during the post-match presentations show after the win.

ALSO READ | CSK Vs RR: Cricket World Lauds Sandeep Sharma For Nailing Yorkers Against MS Dhoni

Meanwhile, on being asked to speak on having the victory in their bag, Samson said ”Never, you can't feel that way till the time that guy [Dhoni] is in the middle. I do a lot of planning, research and sit down with the data team. A lot of thoughts are going around. Nothing works on Dhoni, though”.

ALSO READ | GT Vs PBKS IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Will Hardik Pandya Play?

The game marked the 200th appearance of Dhoni as the captain of Chennai Super Kings in the marquee T20 league. However, it was a former CSK star, who stole all limelight at Chepauk on Wednesday with notable contributions in both innings. R Ashwin won the Player of the Match award with a knock of 30 runs in 22 balls, followed by a bowling effort of 2/25.