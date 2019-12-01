'6-star' Starc-led Australia Demolish Pakistan As Hosts Enforce Follow-on

After a tormenting attack led by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and strong grit fight by Pakistan's Yasir Shah, Australia finally managed to end Pakistan's innings at 302 runs and have now enforced the follow-on. Australia's spearhead, Mitchell Starc picked up a fifer as he ended his fiery spell with figures of 6/66 and also denied Babar Azam of his century by scalping his wicket on 97. The innings also witnessed Pat Cummins reach 50 Test wickets in his career. The Australian pace attack put on a dominating show as Josh Hazelwood, Starc and Cummins shared all the wickets between themselves with spinner Nathan Lyon having very little part to play.

Yasir Shah scores a ton

Pakistan's tail-ender, Yasir Shah who had a forgettable day with the ball shined exceptionally well with the bat when most of Pakistan's batsmen failed to contribute. Shah, who gave away 197 runs with the ball when Pakistan was bowling, notched up his maiden Test century to help Pakistan remain in contention. The leg-spinner scored 113 off 213 balls with 13 fours before losing his wicket to Pat Cummins. Ace batsman, Babar Azam looked determined to steady Pakistan's innings but could only do as much as he could and missed out on a century as Starc's delivery got the better of him.

Starc goes berserk

Australia's pace spearheaded Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc on the Pakistan batting line-up as the visitors were reduced to 96-6 at the end of second day's play. Australia declared their innings after posting a mammoth total of 589 runs, thanks to David Warner's maiden Test triple ton. Mitchell Starc was right on the money and struck gold in the fourth over as he got rid of Imam-ul-Haq. Starc then picked up two wickets off the 31st over to send Ifthikar Ahmed and Rizwan packing. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood grabbed one wicket each as Pakistan ended Day 2 on a very dry note, with just four wickets left.

