Universal Boss Chris Gayle Welcomes David Warner To The '300 Club'

Former West Indies skipper and explosive batsman, Chris Gayle took to Twitter on Saturday, to welcome Australia's David Warner to the triple centurions club after the Australian notched up brilliant 335* in the second Test against Pakistan at the Adelaide. Warner smashed Pakistan bowlers around the ground to score an unbeaten 335 off just 418 balls with a strike rate of 80.14 and helped Australia put up a score of 589 before skipper Tim Paine declared their first innings. The Universal Boss, who has scored two triple centuries highlighted Warner's innings as 'Top Stuff.'

READ | Super Smith Breaks Don Bradman's 73-year-old Record, Becomes Fastest To Get To 7000 Runs

READ | Amid Warner's 300, Harsha Bhogle Trolls Pakistan's Yasir Shah For 'narrowly Missing' 200

Gayle welcomes Warner to his 'club'

One of the best knocks that Chris Gayle has played, is his innings against Sri Lanka at Galle, where he put up a spectacular show as he scored mammoth 333 runs in 437 balls and remained unbeaten with nine sixes and 34 fours coming off his bat. Prior to this, the Universal boss had notched up his first triple century against South Africa in 2005 in Antigua where he scored 317. Here is what Gayle tweeted:

Welcome to the Triple club, @davidwarner31 - Top stuff 👍🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) November 30, 2019

READ | Warner Reveals What Virender Sehwag Told Him During IPL That Stayed With Him Forever

Aussies dominate Pakistan

Australia's pace spearheaded Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc on the Pakistan batting line-up as the visitors were reduced to 96-6 at the end of the day's play. Australia declared their innings after posting a mammoth total of 589 runs, thanks to David Warner's maiden Test triple ton. Mitchell Starc was right on the money and struck gold in the fourth over as he got rid of Imam-ul-Haq. Starc then picked up two wickets off the 31st over to send Ifthikar Ahmed and Rizwan packing. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood grabbed one wicket each as Pakistan ended Day 2 on a very dry note, with just four wickets left.

READ | Mitchell Starc Goes Berserk As Australia Reduce Pakistan To 96-6 At Stumps On Day 2

(with inputs form agencies)