83 Director Kabir Khan Reveals Kris Srikkanth Left US Holiday After India's Winning Streak

The release of the upcoming Bollywood sports drama 83 has been indefinitely postponed in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 traces the story of India’s 1983 World Cup win. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh stars as Kapil Dev in the movie which also includes Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin in supporting roles.

83 director’s inspiration behind Ranveer Singh starrer

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, 83 director Kabir Khan said that he had a “mountain” of story material to choose from for the upcoming flick. He said that the film has “several layers” to it as it will be presented through players’ as well as spectators' point of view. In the interview, Kabir Khan cited the example of former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth and how his journey unfolded during the 1983 World Cup.

83: Kabir Khan speaks about Kris Srikkanth

The director stated that Kris Srikkanth got married just three months prior to the start of the 1983 World Cup. Additionally, Srikkanth along with six other players in the team had made plans to fly out for a holiday in the United States immediately after the conclusion of the group stage. Kabir Khan said that according to Kris Srikkanth, none of the Indian players gave themselves a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals, let alone lifting the trophy in the Lord’s balcony on June 25, 1983.

Cast of 83

Ranveer Singh will star as 1983 World Cup captain Kapil Dev in 83. Meanwhile, Kris Srikkanth will be played by Amar B. Choudary, popularly known as Jiiva. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia Dev.

83 director clears rumours over OTT platform release

In an interview with PTI, director Kabir Khan revealed that the makers of the film have been receiving offers to release the film on OTT platforms but he confessed that they are waiting for a theatrical release for the Ranveer Singh starrer. He said that the film was made keeping the big-screen experience in mind.

