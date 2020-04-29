'He Had More Talent:' Kapil Dev Believes Sachin Tendulkar Could've Achieved More

Despite being the highest run-scorer in Tests and ODIs even after retiring, Former Indian captain Kapil Dev believes that Sachin Tendulkar could have achieved more in his career. The World Cup-winning skipper has stated that Tendulkar is the finest cricketer India has ever produced but he should have done much better than he did. Dev also believes that Sachin had even more talent even though there is no one that has performed better than him.

Speaking at an interview, the legendary captain, Kapil Dev remarked that Sachin Tendulkar has had an amazing career adding that it is easy to say to be able to play for 24 years but difficult to do so. Dev also stated that Tendulkar has moved generations for two and a half decades and that many youngsters yearn to be like him. The veteran skipper maintained that as long as there are cricketers like the Master Blaster, the game will never die.

When Shastri motivated Sachin

During a recent interaction with former England skipper Nasser Hussain, Tendulkar went on to reveal that when he was playing his first Test against Pakistan in 1989, he was clueless and said that he was playing his first Test as if he was playing a school match.

Sachin went on to say that when he had admitted to Shastri that he was beaten by the pace of the Pakistani bowlers, the current Indian head coach motivated him by saying that it happens to quite a few and that he need not worry. The ex-all-rounder then advised him to go out and spend half-an-hour in the middle so that he can get adjusted to their pace after which everything will fall in place. Meanwhile, Shastri also pointed out Tendulkar's mistake by saying that he had batted as if he was a school match.

The Man of Centuries

Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer to have scored 100 international centuries. 51 of these have come in Test cricket where Tendulkar has a high score of 248*. His highest ODI score is 200* and scored 49 in the format. Both these feats are records standing till date. He played only a single T20I for India and played the IPL for the Mumbai Indians. In 2011, he scored his only IPL century against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala, making exactly 100 and remained unbeaten.

