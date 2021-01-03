A Determined Hanuma Vihari Completes Brilliant Running Catch Despite Dropping Cap Midway

It seems that Hanuma Vihari might be in the perfect frame of mind heading into the third Test match against Australia that gets underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground next Thursday. While he has not had anything to cheer about with his batting performances in this Test series, the middle-order batsman has made sure that he ended up taking a well-judged catch during a recent practice session.

'Didn't drop the catch'

During a recent practice session, Vihari was seen giving prime importance to fielding possibly to make up for his rough patch with the bat by making amends on the field in case he gets to feature in the remaining two matches.

The Andhra all-rounder attempted to take a running catch towards his right and he covered a lot of distance without taking his eyes off the ball when it was in the air and just when it appeared that he would succeed in taking a brilliant catch, he ends up dropping his cap. However, the 27-year-old was not at all distracted by any means and ended up completing a good catch with perfection.

The video of Hanuma Vihari's determination during practice was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle with a caption that read 'Dropped the cap but didn't drop the catch'.

Can Vihari make his bat do the talking?

While the Test specialist showed excellent commitment on the field during the practice session, Team India will be hoping that the number six batsman will succeed in making his bat do the talking in case he is selected in the Playing XI for the next two games in Sydney, and, Brisbane respectively.

The Kakinada cricketer has so far managed to amass only 45 runs in three innings with scores of 16, 8, and, 21 respectively.

