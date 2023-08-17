'Transform Your Cricket': R Ashwin Makes Honest Admission About Prithvi Shaw's Career

Prithvi Shaw, a young and dynamic batter, captured the attention of various cricketing experts due to his excellent batting skills and explosive intent. The right-handed Indian batter, led the U19 side, to World Cup victory in 2018 and also scored a century on his Test debut. However, the 23-year-old Mumbai batsman has dealt with setbacks but has not given up and is continuing to impress with his performance in domestic cricket.

R Ashwin has an interesting take on Prithvi Shaw's international career

(Prithvi Shaw celebrates after a century for Northamptonshire in the Royal London One Day Cup 2023 / Image: Northamptonshire)

Veteran Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin while speaking on his YouTube channel gave his opinion about Indian batter Prithvi Shaw's international career so far. Ashwin believes that Shaw's international career has not been very easy so far and also expressed his happiness of watching him bat in the ongoing One Day Cup in England. Ashwin said:

I am really happy for someone like Prithvi Shaw. Because he has seen plenty of ups and downs in his short career so far. So, for someone like him, away from home in England, seeing new players will be a breath of fresh air for him. I felt that way whenever I went to England and played county cricket. So, he will get that too. He will have plenty of learnings about his life, work ethic, cricket, and what not. Because he will be in a position to teach a few youngsters in England as well. Even that can transform your cricket. So, I am extremely delighted for Prithvi Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw's glory stint at the One Day Cup comes to an end

Despite Prithvi Shaw's wonderful batting performance in the Royal London One Day Cup 2023 in England, his journey came to an end in the tournament, after he sustained a deadly injury while fielding against Durham. As per recent reports, Shaw has damaged his ACL for the fourth time and it will at least take six to eight months for him to return back to the cricketing field.